Michael Chandler takes a page from Conor McGregor, buys ownership stake in premium tequila company amidst UFC lull

After coaching opposing sides on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, Michael Chandler appears in line to face Conor McGregor when the latter returns from his hiatus of more than two and a half years. 'Iron' recently followed in the footsteps of 'The Notorious' by purchasing a stake in a tequila company.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the No.5-ranked lightweight stated:

"A little over a year ago, I found Hiatus Tequila. From the first sip, I wanted more. I wanted more of the juice, but I also wanted more of being involved with the company and then met the founder Kristopher DeSoto, who set out, years ago, to create an authentic Agave forward tequila and he has created, in my mind, the best tequila on the planet."

Chandler continued:

"I said I want to be involved so I made an investment in the company [and] have now been working behind the scenes with our team to try to get it in the glasses of as many people possible around the world because it's tequila for tequila people. It's exactly what I try to be - authentic, true to myself, exactly who tequila is supposed to be, exactly who I want to be - so I'm excited about it and we're going to take it to the moon."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments on buying a stake in Hiatus Tequila below:

Chandler added that people will compare him to McGregor, who famously launched Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in 2018, due to their upcoming bout. He noted, however, that he simply believes in the product.

Michael Chandler gives update on Conor McGregor bout

Michael Chandler's bout with Conor McGregor is yet to be announced. However, it appears that the matchup could come sooner than later. 'Iron' shared an update while speaking with TMZ Sports, stating:

"From everything that I've been hearing, first quarter of 2024 is when the fight will be happening. He can't run forever... sometime in the first quarter of 2024, we're expecting it to happen so today was not the announcement of that fight, but expect an announcement coming soon hopefully."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments on Conor McGregor below (starting at the 5:14 mark):

Chandler added that, despite the rumors, he does believe McGregor will face him in his return to the octagon. John Kavanagh, who coaches 'The Notorious' at Straight Blast Gym Ireland, previously shared that the former double champ is training with 'Iron' in mind as his opponent.