Michael Chandler talks down to Conor McGregor after latter's three-word reaction to Alex Pereira's KO win: "Put your big boy pants on"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jun 30, 2024 06:40 GMT
Michael Chandler (right) mocks Conor McGregor (left) following his reaction to Alex Pereira
Michael Chandler (right) mocks Conor McGregor (left) following his reaction to Alex Pereira's (inset) victory at UFC 303 [Images courtesy: @ufcindia, @mikechandlermma and @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Michael Chandler has taken a jibe at Conor McGregor, asking the former two-division UFC champion to buckle up and face him soon. This came after the Irishman's reaction to Alex Pereira's stunning win at UFC 303.

McGregor was scheduled to make his highly anticipated return against Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. But the UFC icon's camp decided to withdraw him from the bout due to an injury he sustained during training. He then disclosed on social media that he hurt his toe during training.

Chandler was thus removed from the card by the organization, which is now waiting for McGregor to fully recover before rescheduling the fight. Jiri Prochazka and Pereira took their places on short notice, with the former challenging the latter for the light heavyweight title.

also-read-trending Trending

This fight is a rematch between the two fighters who initially squared off at UFC 295 last year. 'Poatan' was on a three-fight winning streak and entered the fight with a first-round knockout win against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300. Prochazka, on the other hand, recently defeated Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300 via knockout.

Pereira showcased his devastating power once again as he knocked out Prochazka in the early moments of the second round to retain his light heavyweight title.

Following the fight, McGregor shared his thoughts on Pereira's win in a now-deleted tweet. He wrote:

''High left kick''

After that, 'The Notorious' posted a now-deleted picture of himself performing a kick akin to Pereira on X. Chandler replied by making fun of McGregor and asking him to prepare for a fight, writing:

''There you go…ice that pinky toe and put your big boy pants on @TheNotoriousMMA''
Screenshot of Michael Chandler&#039;s response to Conor McGregor
Screenshot of Michael Chandler's response to Conor McGregor

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी