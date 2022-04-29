"If the leather starts flying, we'll enjoy that as well" - Michael Chandler talks gameplan heading into fight with Tony Ferguson

Michael Chandler expects to outclass opponent Tony Ferguson in their upcoming encounter at UFC 274. However, the 36-year-old believes that if the contest turns into an all-out war, he will be ready for that too.

In the lead-up to the May 7 event, Chandler sat down for an interview on Morning Kombat. During the nearly 20-minute-long conversation, 'Iron' touched upon various topics, including his upcoming fight, his war with Justin Gaethje and his goals in the UFC.

At one point, Chandler discussed his gameplan for his UFC 24 matchup against 'El Cucuy'.

"I've shown shades of a smart and sharp, composed and confident veteran and I think you'll see that next Saturday, May 7... It'll definitely be strategic. I think I outclass him [Tony Ferguson] in all facets of mixed martial arts. That's my personal opinion... My confidence in my skillset, my confidence in my preparation is second to none and I think we go out there and touch gloves and I go out there and look for a finish but in a calculated manner. If the leather starts flying, we'll enjoy that as well."

Watch Chandler's full interview on Morning Kombat below:

Michael Chandler is not underestimating Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson is currently going through a rough patch in the UFC. After riding high on a 12-fight win streak in the lightweight division, 'El Cucuy' suffered three back-to-back losses. Many are now claiming that the 36-year-old is past his prime.

However, Michael Chandler believes that Ferguson is still dangerous and should not be taken lightly. During his most recent appearance on DC & RC, 'Iron' praised Ferguson and said:

"Tony Ferguson has always been a perennial top guy. You know, we're only a couple of years removed from that illustrious 12-fight win streak that he was on, when he looked unbeatable. Possibly could've even beaten Khabib. There were a lot of people who were picking him to beat Khabib. Would that have happened? We don't know because we never saw it. But, man, I see Tony Ferguson as a guy who is still extremely dangerous, still always performs well even when he runs into the toughest guys."

Catch Chandler's appearance on DC & RC below:

Michael Chandler himself is on a two-fight skid in the UFC. After his victorious debut against Dan Hooker at UFC 257, 'Iron' went on to lose his next two fights. With a record of 1-2 in the promotion, Chandler will be looking to return to winning ways at UFC 274

