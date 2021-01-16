Michael Chandler vows to slam an 'out of shape' Nate Diaz on his neck if they ever fight in the UFC

Michael Chandler is confident that he can easily dispatch Nate Diaz in a potential fight. Chandler claims that Diaz is out of shape and that he will definitely slam him on his neck if they fight.

Michael Chandler currently has his hands full as he prepares to make his UFC debut in a crucial lightweight encounter against Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 257. He should be focused on just this fight because it is a good chance for him to impress the UFC fanbase on his debut and potentially earn himself a shot at the lightweight crown.

However, in a recent Q & A session on Instagram live with his fans, Chandler was asked to share his thoughts on a potential fight against Nate Diaz. In response, Michael Chandler said that there's no doubt he'd pick Nate apart if they ever cross paths inside the octagon.

Chandler said that Diaz must be suffering from ring rust because he didn't compete much over the last few years and looks 'out of shape'. He said that he'd love to fight Diaz down the line.

“There’s no doubt I would pick Nate Diaz up (and) slam him on his neck,” Chandler said. “That long, skinny, fat body, he’s out of shape, he hasn’t really fought much in the last few years. So I’d be down with that. Midwest boy from High Ridge, Missouri, fighting the kid from Lodi, California, I would love that. So we shall see.”

What's next for Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz?

Michael Chandler has been a three-time lightweight champion in Bellator and left the promotion last year to join the UFC. Fans have had to wait for a long time for his debut because he was initially kept as backup for the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje fight at UFC 254.

However, the wait is finally over as Chandler steps inside the octagon next weekend in the co-main event of UFC 257 to take on The Hangman. The winner of the fight is likely to challenge the winner of Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor for the UFC lightweight title.

Dana White recently stated that Nate Diaz has been offered a fight by the UFC but refused to disclose who the opponent is. Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje are the two names doing the rounds as potential suitors for the Stockton native.