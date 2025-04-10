Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett stats comparison: UFC record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

With UFC 314 taking place this Saturday, a Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett stats comparison is due. The pair co-headline the main card and a win would do wonders for either man. Chandler is currently on a career-worst run, and he is desperate to return to the win column.

Ad

Meanwhile, Pimblett would catapult himself within touching distance of title contention with a win over a high-profile, top 10, opponent like Chandler. Both men head into the weekend with supreme confidence in their abilities. While they bear that similarity, they are still vastly different fighters.

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett: Age, height, weight, and reach

Almost a decade older than Paddy Pimblett, Michael Chandler was born on April 24, 1986 in High Ridge, Missouri, United States. 'The Baddy,' by comparison, is 30 years old, having been born on January 3, 1995 in Liverpool, England.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

In terms of his physical dimensions, Chandler is the shorter man, at 5 feet 8 inches tall. He last weighed in at 155.6 pounds for his UFC 309 loss to Charles Oliveira, and has a reach of 71 inches.

Pimblett is taller at 5 feet 10 inches tall, and last weighed in at 156 pounds for his UFC 304 submission win over King Green. Moreover, he has a 73-inch reach.

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett: UFC record and KO ratio

Neither Michael Chandler nor Paddy Pimblett have achieved much in the UFC. 'Iron' is a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion and 23-9 overall in MMA. However, in the UFC, he is 2-4, with two separate 0-2 losing streaks. He did fight for the UFC lightweight title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262.

Ad

Meanwhile, Pimblett is a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, with a 22-3 record overall. He is undefeated in the UFC at 6-0, but has not yet fought anyone ranked in the top 10. Chandler will have his first crack at a true top-tier lightweight come UFC 314.

In terms of their knockout percentage, Chandler has 11 TKOs/knockouts in 23 wins, with a 47.8% ratio. Meanwhile, Pimblett has 6 TKOs/knockouts in 22 wins, with a 27.2% ratio.

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett: Prediction

Michael Chandler is the likely winner of the UFC 314 co-main event. He is too strong a defensive wrestler for Paddy Pimblett to take down, and too powerful, too explosive, and too quick as a striker to not catch 'The Baddy,' who does not move his head off the center-line and often fails to tuck his chin in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.