Michael Chandler wants Conor McGregor at his "biggest, baddest, and best"

Conor McGregor is still Michael Chandler’s preferred opponent as the former Bellator titleholder campaigns for their potential matchup.

SPORTbible posted a video to its Twitter account where 'Iron' issues yet another callout towards the Irishman. It was similar to his in-ring interview at UFC 274.

Michael Chandler says in his video:

“I do believe that Conor McGregor has to come back and fight somebody. So, why shouldn't it be the other most electrifying, most exciting guy? Not only in the lightweight division, but on the UFC roster. And as I said, I want to do it at 170 [lbs]. I want him at his biggest, his baddest, his best and his most dangerous. So come, get you some. Holler at me on winter, or the first of next year. Holler at me.”

Watch Michael Chandler call out McGregor in the video below:

Originally, Michael Chandler called out the former two-division champion in his in-ring interview at UFC 274. After defeating Tony Ferguson via a vicious front-kick knockout, he delivered an electrifying promo. 'Iron' called out then-lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and, finally, McGregor.

Watch Michael Chandler call out McGregor at UFC 274 in the video below:

Conor McGregor is also in Charles Oliveira’s crosshairs

McGregor's name value is so big that he’s being targeted by various fighters. One of them is former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. ‘Do Bronx’ was present at the UFC X event in Las Vegas, where met with fans and representatives of media outlets.

During his interview with MMA Junkie, the Brazilian declared that he’s interested in fighting Conor McGregor rather than Islam Makhachev:

“If I must choose, it’d be Conor McGregor, as the guy who is putting the money in my bank account. If I’m going to choose, I’m going to choose Conor McGregor. The story with Conor has always been like that... It was the same thing with Dustin Poirier. He always cuts the line and everyone knows that when Conor is on, he cuts the line. I think I deserve to choose and I’m choosing Conor because of everything I’ve done to make some money for my family and for everything."

Watch Charles Oliveira talk about fighting McGregor in the video below:

However, the UFC could have other plans for both fighters. Former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is strongly campaigning for his protege Islam Makhachev to fight Oliveira. There’s also Nate Diaz, who’s demanding his release from the promotion, but it looks like the UFC brass is planning to keep him waiting for the Irishman.

McGregor himself is still rehabilitating from an injury he suffered in a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. During his hiatus, he announced that he’s targeting a welterweight title fight against Kamaru Usman.

