Michael Chandler wants to be considered "a drug addict beyond repair" for this hilarious reason

Michael Chandler recently labeled himself as an incurable "drug addict" for a laughable reason.

Chandler is known for his disciplined lifestyle. The former Bellator champion regularly shares glimpses of his training sessions and healthy habits on social media. However, when an X user claimed that drinking coffee every day is equivalent to doing drugs daily, 'Iron' chimed in.

The X user wrote:

"If you drink coffee you’re doing drugs daily."

Chandler replied:

"Well, consider me a drug addict beyond repair… #prayforme"

Check out their posts below:

Michael Chandler is hyped for UFC 314

Michael Chandler has his next fight scheduled against Paddy Pimblett for the co-main event of UFC 314 in Miami, Florida, on April 12. It will be a five-round bout pitting the former title challenger against the surging up-and-comer.

UFC 314 will be headlined by a featherweight title fight between former champion Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. The pay-per-view also features numerous big names, including the UFC debut of Patricio Pitbull against former interim champion Yair Rodriguez. Elsewhere on the card, Bryce Mitchell will lock horns with Jean Silva.

Silva's teammate, Carlos Prates, was also scheduled to fight at UFC 314, but an injury to his opponent, Geoff Neal, saw the matchup get scrapped. The updated main card was shared during the UFC Mexico broadcast and later posted online, to which Chandler replied:

"Heck of a card!"

Check out Michael Chandler's post below:

This is a pivotal bout for Chandler. The American has lost four of his last five fights, albeit against elite competition. Moreover, he's slipped to the No.7 spot in the lightweight rankings. In his last outing, he came up short against Charles Oliveira, losing via unanimous decision in their rematch.

Meanwhile, Pimblett is 6-0 in the UFC and holds the No.12 spot in the rankings. He's coming off a first-round submission win over King Green in his last outing and will be eager to break into the top 10 with a victory over Chandler.

