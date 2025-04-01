  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Michael Chandler wants to be considered "a drug addict beyond repair" for this hilarious reason

Michael Chandler wants to be considered "a drug addict beyond repair" for this hilarious reason

By Souvik Roy
Modified Apr 01, 2025 04:45 GMT
Michael Chandler labels himself an unrecoverable drug addict due to a hilarious reason. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]
Michael Chandler will return to action at UFC 314. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Michael Chandler recently labeled himself as an incurable "drug addict" for a laughable reason.

Ad

Chandler is known for his disciplined lifestyle. The former Bellator champion regularly shares glimpses of his training sessions and healthy habits on social media. However, when an X user claimed that drinking coffee every day is equivalent to doing drugs daily, 'Iron' chimed in.

The X user wrote:

"If you drink coffee you’re doing drugs daily."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Chandler replied:

"Well, consider me a drug addict beyond repair… #prayforme"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out their posts below:

Ad

Michael Chandler is hyped for UFC 314

Michael Chandler has his next fight scheduled against Paddy Pimblett for the co-main event of UFC 314 in Miami, Florida, on April 12. It will be a five-round bout pitting the former title challenger against the surging up-and-comer.

UFC 314 will be headlined by a featherweight title fight between former champion Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. The pay-per-view also features numerous big names, including the UFC debut of Patricio Pitbull against former interim champion Yair Rodriguez. Elsewhere on the card, Bryce Mitchell will lock horns with Jean Silva.

Ad

Silva's teammate, Carlos Prates, was also scheduled to fight at UFC 314, but an injury to his opponent, Geoff Neal, saw the matchup get scrapped. The updated main card was shared during the UFC Mexico broadcast and later posted online, to which Chandler replied:

"Heck of a card!"

Check out Michael Chandler's post below:

Ad

This is a pivotal bout for Chandler. The American has lost four of his last five fights, albeit against elite competition. Moreover, he's slipped to the No.7 spot in the lightweight rankings. In his last outing, he came up short against Charles Oliveira, losing via unanimous decision in their rematch.

Meanwhile, Pimblett is 6-0 in the UFC and holds the No.12 spot in the rankings. He's coming off a first-round submission win over King Green in his last outing and will be eager to break into the top 10 with a victory over Chandler.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी