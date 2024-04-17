Michael Chandler "would love to fight" Max Holloway for BMF title after Conor McGregor showdown in June 

Michael Chandler recently shared his thoughts on a potential fight against Max Holloway.

At UFC 300, Holloway finished Justin Gaethje in stunning fashion, taking home the BMF title and leaving fans worldwide in awe of not just his jaw-dropping knockout but also his remarkable performance leading up to the stoppage.

After the pay-per-view, UFC CEO Dana White revealed that Conor McGregor will finally make his long-awaited octagon return at the promotion's annual International Fight Week event, capped off by UFC 303, which is set for June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Irishman's fight against Chandler will be a five-round 170-pound bout.

In a recent interview with 'TheMacLife', Chandler congratulated Holloway on his victory and discussed the possibility of challenging him for the BMF title after his fight against McGregor. The former Bellator champion said:

''Hats off to Max... Max would be a guy. I would love to fight for that belt at some point. Obviously, I got a job to take care of here in 76 days, but, man, I would love to fight for that BMF belt eventually, too, and the lightweight belt.''

While Chandler's next bout is now official, Holloway's future is uncertain. In his post-fight interview, he called out the reigning featherweight and lightweight champions, Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev, with a bout against the former very likely.

Conor McGregor praised Max Holloway's outstanding performance at UFC 300

Conor McGregor praised Max Holloway for his spectacular performance against Justin Gaethje.

At the UFC 300 post-fight presser, Holloway touched on potential future matchups after securing the BMF title, name-dropping McGregor as a likely opponent down the line:

"We got options, brother. Conor [McGregor] likes to consider himself a BMF, right? So, we can figure that out."

After Holloway's comments were shared on X, McGregor responded, writing:

"Congrats Max!"

Holloway and McGregor have squared off previously. 'Blessed' and 'The Notorious' locked horns in a featherweight bout on the prelims of UFC Fight Night 26 in August 2013, with the latter winning by unanimous decision. Over a decade has passed since then, and with both fighters now superstars, it's an interesting matchup to consider for the UFC.

