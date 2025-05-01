Michael Chiesa gets honest about Colby Covington fight never materializing: "I think he's aspiring to be a streamer more than he is a fighter"

UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa recently weighed in on a potential fight against Colby Covington. Although the 'Maverick' often expresses his desire to fight the 37-year-old, he believes that the fight will never materialize due to the latter's disinterest.

In the upcoming installment of 'The Ultimate Fighter,' Covington and Chiesa serve as assistant coaches for Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier's team. When it was suggested that they fight after the show to settle their difference, 'Chaos' seems disinterested.

In a recent interview with MMA on SiriusXM, Chiesa shared insights on his interactions with Covington, stating:

"Being on The Ultimate Fighter, Colby kinda no-sold me. When the cameras were around, he wouldn't even look my direction. We had a couple interactions off-camera, which were genuine. I see Colby and I'm like, 'Hey if you wanna do it, let's scrap.' He was like, 'Absolutely, if that's what the bosses want, then I'll do it.' I know what's coming. He'll probably put out some interview saying some s*** and of course he did."

He continued:

"I'm hearing the stories of how he handles his fighting career at this point in time. He has said it himself, streamers make more money than fighters. I think he's aspiring to be a streamer more than he is a fighter. I know he doesn't train the way he used to."

Check out Michael Chiesa's comments below:

Colby Covington touches on potentially fighting Michael Chiesa

In an interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington shared his thoughts on potentially fighting Michael Chiesa after 'The Ultimate Fighter 33.' Although a fight between the two has been brewing for a while, 'Chaos' appears disinterested. Calling him an "irrelevant bum," Covington sounded off on Chiesa's attempt to get a fight with him, stating:

"Another irrelevant bum who got submitted by Kevin Lee. There's no interest there. He's a nobody. This is a perfect representation of what you don't wanna do when you win The Ultimate Fighter. Don't be a Michael Chiesa. I'm talking about him riding DC's meat for transportation to try and get a big fight with me."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

