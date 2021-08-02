Michael Chiesa gives his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington rematch at UFC 268

Michael Chiesa has turned in his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 at UFC 268. The number five-ranked UFC welterweight will pay close attention to the highly-anticipated rematch as he's a few wins away from fighting for the title himself.

The former The Ultimate Fighter winner recently appeared on an episode of Submission Radio to talk about various topics, including the main event of UFC 268. According to Chiesa, both men have improved, but the defending champ's evolution is something to behold.

"Both guys have made changes since they first met," Chiesa said. "Kamaru has been training with Trevor Wittman and we've seen the results – devastating knockout finishes of Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns. I think we've seen a much more refined Kamaru Usman."

'Maverick' also spoke of Covington's inactivity and explained why it's difficult to predict how the challenger will perform. Michael Chiesa added:

"We haven't seen a ton from Colby. We saw the Woodley fight. We know he performed really well. But the changes in the evolution of Kamaru Usman... it's hard for me to pick against him. So, I have Kamaru winning that fight."

Watch the interview below:

Kamaru Usman successfully defended the UFC welterweight title against Colby Covington at UFC 245. Since then, Usman has defended the belt thrice more, while Covington made a lone appearance against Tyron Woodley.

What's next for Michael Chiesa?

Michael Chiesa will look to take one step closer towards a title shot as he goes toe-to-toe against fellow top contender Vicente Luque. The welterweight showdown will take place Saturday, August 8, at UFC 265.

In the past, Chiesa has been vocal about letting people like himself, Leon Edwards, and Vicente Luque contend for the title instead of granting Jorge Masvidal and Covington rematches. However, the 33-year-old said that Usman-Covington 2 is something he is looking forward to.

"It didn't surprise me," Michael Chiesa said. "We all kind of saw it coming. So, you know, that's the business, man. I think it's gonna be a phenomenal fight. I look forward to watching those guys get in there and scrap again. I'm a fan of good fights."

