Michael Chiesa says former heavyweight champions fighting at UFC 300 would be 'All I want for Christmas'

Michael Chiesa recently shared that he would like to see a dream fight between two former heavyweight champions at UFC 300.

Like many others in the MMA community, the former TUF winner is excited about the potential bouts that will be featured at the promotion's milestone event. Dana White has already made it known publicly that the promotion is putting together a stacked lineup of fights for both the main card and prelims.

'Maverick' took to his X account, where he stated that a heavyweight clash between former heavyweight champions Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar would be the perfect Christmas gift for UFC 300:

"All I want for Christmas is @dc_mma vs @BrockLesnar at #UFC300"

Michael Chiesa's tweet regarding Cormier vs. Lesnar at UFC 300

Cormier and Lesnar had a memorable exchange in the octagon at UFC 226 after 'DC' defeated Stipe Miocic to become the new heavyweight champion. He called the WWE superstar into the octagon, where they cut pro-wrestling-style promos and shoved each other.

The heavyweight clash never materialized as 'The Beast Incarnate' opted to return to WWE, while the former two-division champion defended his title against Derrick Lewis before losing it to Miocic. The WWE superstar hasn't competed since UFC 200, where he earned a unanimous decision win over Mark Hunt that was later overturned to a no-contest as a result of him testing positive for a banned substance.

It appears unlikely that the former heavyweight champions will be fighting at UFC 300, but that won't stop Chiesa from suggesting it.

When did Michael Chiesa last compete?

Michael Chiesa competed only once in 2023 as he returned to the octagon following his recovery from a back injury that sidelined him for two years.

The former TUF winner fought Kevin Holland at 291 this past August, where he was submitted in the first round. It was his third consecutive loss, as he also lost to Vicente Luque and Sean Brady prior to his layoff. Whether he pursues another bout in the near future or takes some time off remains to be seen.

