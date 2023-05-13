American actor, director and martial artist Michael Jai White wasn't surprised to hear about Nate Diaz's street brawl with a Logan Paul lookalike.

Soon after a Misfits Boxing card in New Orleans on April 21, Nate Diaz got into an altercation on the street, which culminated in the former UFC fighter choking out an individual named Rodney Petersen, who looks very similar to social media and WWE star Logan Paul.

Billy @Billyhottakes Nate Diaz is so above street fights he literally just did like a crazy weird choke to finish it in 2 seconds. That’s a pros pro

Nate Diaz is so above street fights he literally just did like a crazy weird choke to finish it in 2 seconds. That’s a pros pro https://t.co/j6Ae6ACVL8

In a recent interview with DjVlad, Michael Jai White gave his take on the incident. The Hollywood star jokingly said:

"Isn't that a Wednesday for that guy?"

Later in the interview, White gave his take on Diaz's upcoming boxing bout against Jake Paul:

"I know he's [Jake Paul] got a hell of a left [hand] and Nate gets hit so there's that interesting balance. Nate's not the fastest but he's efficient and he's got a hell of a gas tank. But again, one of Nate's greatest weapons is his durability and his Jiu-Jitsu, which is not going to be on the table right?"

Watch the full interview below:

Nate Diaz released on bail and Logan Paul offers to fund his lookalike's lawsuit

A representative from the New Orleans Police Department confirmed the issuance of an arrest warrant for Nate Diaz a few days after the incident. The Stockton native then voluntarily turned himself in to the authorities, and after posting a $10,000 bond, he was released.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full story via bit.ly/4479rCW Nate Diaz is in the custody of the New Orleans Police Department three days after a warrant was issued for his arrest.Full story via @mma_kings Nate Diaz is in the custody of the New Orleans Police Department three days after a warrant was issued for his arrest.Full story via @mma_kings: bit.ly/4479rCW https://t.co/EHVb4EZ9fw

Diaz was in Dallas last week, promoting his boxing match against Jake Paul, slated for August 5. The aforementioned incident was brought up during a pre-fight presser at the American Airlines Center, during which Diaz confessed that due to the uncanny resemblance, he initially believed the man he choked out was Logan Paul.

Logan Paul has now claimed that he's willing to fund his lookalike's lawsuit against Diaz. During a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul said:

"I felt bad for him [Rodney Petersen] and he looks like me so we got to protect our kind. And so I offered to fund the lawsuit against Nate Diaz so I connected with him with some legal counsel and he'll probably be walking away with a pretty healthy cheque."

IMPAULSIVE @impaulsive



“I offered to fund the lawsuit” Logan Paul speaks on Nate Diaz choking out his doppelgänger:“I offered to fund the lawsuit” Logan Paul speaks on Nate Diaz choking out his doppelgänger:“I offered to fund the lawsuit” 😳 https://t.co/HqR4SOHkOn

Poll : 0 votes