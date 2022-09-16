When did Logan Paul make his WWE debut?

Logan Paul is currently the hottest trending topic among WWE fans worldwide. The Cleveland-born is a well-known YouTuber looking to make a mark in the world of sports entertainment.

He was first seen on WWE television in April 2021 for Sami Zayn's Red Carpet trailer premiere. Since then, he has made multiple appearances backstage and in-ring segments alongside Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, The Miz, John Morrison, and Happy Corbin.

At WrestleMania 38, he teamed up with The A-Lister to face The Mysterios in a tag team match. Post their victory, The Miz turned on his partner, starting a feud with the boxer.

The two superstars later locked horns at SummerSlam 2022. Logan Paul won the contest and shocked the WWE Universe with his performance. He impressed numerous fans as no one expected the newcomer to put on such a brilliant in-ring display.

Logan Paul will return to WWE SmackDown this Friday night

The Maverick recently hosted WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns on his Impaulsive podcast. After the show concluded and Reigns left, Paul cut a fiery promo on The Tribal Chief.

After constant back-and-forth on social media between Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Logan Paul, Triple H took matters into his own hands. The Chief Content Officer invited the boxer to this week's SmackDown.

The Maverick is coming to SmackDown intending to challenge WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. After his victory over Drew McIntyre, The Tribal Chief is looking for his next challenge, which currently appears to be the social media icon.

If this match were to happen, it would undoubtedly be an enormous stride for WWE. The fan following of both superstars is massive and could get in a lot of eyeballs. As for in-ring work, Paul has given a good glimpse of his capability. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is certainly WWE's Head of the Table.

