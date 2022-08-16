"You either wanna fight or no" - Michael Johnson calls out Dan Hooker for potential lightweight barnburner

Veteran UFC lightweight Michael Johnson has called for a fight with Dan Hooker after the New Zealander appeared on a recent episode of Submission Radio.

Both Hooker and Johnson have had mixed records in the UFC as of late. The pair are 1-4 in their last 5 respective appearances meaning a fight between them makes a lot of sense on paper.

'The Menace' had initially expressed interest in fighting 'The Hangman' and offered to face him in Abu Dhabi, which Johnson believed was halfway in distance between the two fighters. Hooker responded to the call-out in a Submission Radio interview by revealing he'd rather fight the American in the United States because that's closer to New Zealand than Abu Dhabi.

The 36-year-old took to Twitter to correct his mistake but reiterated his desire to fight Hooker anytime and anywhere:

"Sorry about that mate! Let's not focus on details so much here you either wanna fight or no but Good thing is there's plenty of other fight cards Also traveling doesn't bother this warrior, so you can name the place and Schools out"

Hooker and Johnson's need for a win has this potential bout already labeled as a barnburner. The pair are expected to leave it all on the line should they face-off in the octagon.

Catch Dan Hooker's Submission Radio interview here:

Dan Hooker also calls out former interim champ Tony Ferguson

Dan Hooker has surprised fans by admitting he's not looking for an "easy" win to put an end to his misfortune in the octagon. A disappointing run of 1-4 in his last five appearances may cast doubt on the minds of some fighters, but the New Zealander has his eyes focused on big names and performances to match.

In the same interview with Submission Radio, 'The Hangman' issued a challenge to 'El Cucuy', who is also on a miserable run in the octagon:

"That's a big fight. Tony is like, a big fight. A win for either one of us puts the other one right back in the mix. That's where you wanna be. I am not here to make up the numbers, I'm not here just to hunt out easy wins. I feel like Tony is like a big fight. That's a big fight for both of us. That's a big opportunity. So, let's just get it done. I am sick of training. Time for some fight."

Hooker's challenge to Ferguson had initially started on social media. The 32-year-old responded to a fan who believes a fight between the New Zealander and the American is the fight to make:

