Michael Johnson jokes he was "robbed" of a performance bonus at UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic

At UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic, UFC lightweight Michael Johnson broke his four-fight skid in the promotion and scored an impressive knockout victory against Alan Patrick in the prelims.

Despite the highlight-reel-worthy finish, 'The Menace' was snubbed when it came to the 'Performance of the Night' bonus. Johnson took to Twitter and reacted to not getting the bonus, light-heartedly suggesting he was "robbed" once again.

Johnson has not won a 'Performance of the Night' or 'Fight of the Night' bonus in nearly five years. The last time 'The Menace' won a bonus was in July 2017 when he took on Justin Gaethje in a barn-burner of a fight. The bout was awarded with the 'Fight of the Night' honor and became an instant classic among MMA fans around the world.

Ryan Spann and Manuel Torres were picked as the winners of the 'Performance of the Night' bonus at UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic.

Amanda Ribas vs. Katlyn Chookagian was declared the 'Fight of the Night' for the event.

Michael Johnson registered his first finish in nearly six years at UFC Vegas 54

At UFC Vegas 54, Michael Johnson scored his first UFC knockout in nearly six years. Prior to that, Johnson had last knocked out Dustin Poirier in September 2016.

'The Menace' made quick work of 'The Diamond' that night and finished him in the opening minutes of the first round. Johnson won a 'Performance of the Night' bonus for that finish.

Poirier recently took a dig at Michael Chandler, questioning the durability of 'Iron's chin.

In response, Chandler mentioned Poirier's loss to Johnson in 2016 and congratulated 'The Menace' on his knockout victory at UFC Vegas 54.

"Speaking of Michaels & chins. Congrats to Michael Johnson on his KO tonight. 1st KO since Sept. 17, 2016 - UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson. Clean KO at 1:35 of the 1st rd in Hidalgo, TX. Michael earned a Performance of the Night Bonus," wrote Michael Chandler.

