Michael Morales wrecks Gilbert Burns as MMA analysts warns UFC welterweights: "The young are pushing out the old"

Michael Morales achieved a dominant first-round TKO victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 106 this past weekend. His impressive performance has sparked a reaction from veteran MMA analyst Luke Thomas.

With his victory over 'Durinho', Morales improved his undefeated record in the UFC to 6-0. Meanwhile, with the loss, this was the first time in Burns' career that he had lost four in a row. These developments in the UFC welterweight division prompted an interesting reaction from Thomas.

Through a post on his X handle, the MMA analyst shared his thoughts on the outcome of the match and its implications, saying:

"1. Pretty remarkable win for a fighter in Morales who is still ironing out big portions of his game. But he’s a physical beast. Also had 8-inch reach advantage here. 2. Damn, 170 is *ON FIRE* right now. The young are pushing out the old and staking their claim. Incredible."

Check out Luke Thomas' post below:

Like Burns, Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman, and Stephen Thompson are other UFC welterweight veterans currently on losing streaks in the promotion.

Michael Morales talks about the next potential fight opponent and timeline

Michael Morales' win at UFC Vegas 106 was likely one of the biggest wins of his career thus far, especially because of Gilbert Burns' reputation as a fighter and former title challenger. Shortly after the fight, Morales expressed his enthusiasm and ambition to compete against more formidable opponents.

In the post-fight press conference, the Ecuadorian fighter discussed who he wants to face next and the potential timeline by stating:

"I've been calling out Ian Garry a lot. That's the fight I've been wanting, but I know that he won his last fight against Prates and continues to move up the rankings. I just simply want to take advantage of this fight that I came out healthy, recover from a few bumps, and wait to get the opportunity to fight in Guadalajara, if possible."

He added:

"I'll fight anyone. I just want to train, recover well from all the hits, and if I have to fight against No. 4 or 5 or 6, I'll do it. I will make the most of whatever opportunity God gives me."

Check out Michael Morales' comments below (7:10):

