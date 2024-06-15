Michael Page has one opponent in mind before potential all-UK showdown against Leon Edwards: "Let's jump up"

Michael Page is currently scheduled to face undefeated Irish striker Ian Machado Garry at UFC 304. Despite not looking ahead of his foe, 'MVP' already envisions his path to welterweight title contention, and it begins with a matchup with former 170-pound kingpin, Kamaru Usman.

The Englishman recently spoke to renowned combat sports reporter Chamatkar Sandhu, detailing his plans. 'MVP' believes he will emerge from UFC 304 victorious, having handed Garry his first-ever career loss. Thereafter, he anticipates a face-off with Usman.

"Exactly as you say, you know? Finish Ian [Garry], maybe ask for, like, an [Kamaru] Usman. You know? Get a big fight next. He's number one ranked. Again, like I said, there's no point wasting time. Let's jump up, let's go. Ask for, like, an Usman, you know, if he's, you know, happy to go. We go. Make that win, get that win. And then people... there's no debate after that. It's, like, I deserve the belt."

However, an all-UK welterweight title fight with reigning champion Leon Edwards depends largely on the latter's ability to beat Belal Muhammad in their upcoming championship bout, which also takes place at UFC 304. Furthermore, Page beating Garry is not a certainty.

While the matchup is favorable, as hardly anyone can contend with 'MVP' in a pure striking contest, and Garry is a striker by trade, the Irishman is a younger and faster fighter with a bigger chip on his shoulder. However, Page has vowed that no one will deny him his UFC championship dreams.

Michael Page is ranked outside of the top 10

Michael Page recently dropped from #13 to #14 in the welterweight rankings, following a successful UFC debut against Kevin Holland at UFC 299, who was frustrated by 'MVP's' footwork and speed, unable to impose himself in the bout. Right now, he is scheduled to face the #7 ranked welterweight Ian Machado Garry.

A win would be tremendous for his title aspirations, as it would almost certainly catapult him into the welterweight top 10. However, a bout with Kamaru Usman could prove difficult to secure, especially with the higher-ranked, unbeaten star, Shavkat Rakhmonov also seeking the matchup.