Michael 'Venom' Page aims to play spoilsport in Colby Covington's party, targets "UK vs. Ireland" summer matchup against Ian Garry

Michael 'Venom' Page was able to enter the welterweight rankings after defeating Kevin Holland via unanimous decision at UFC 299 earlier this month. He recently revealed that he hopes to return to the octagon in July, when the promotion will reportedly travel to the United Kingdom, before competing at UFC 306, which will take place at the Las Vegas Sphere in September.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the No.13-ranked welterweight listed Ian Garry as the opponent he would like to face next, stating:

"Just looking at the rankings system, I think the one that probably make the most sense would be an Ian Garry considering he thought I wasn't even going to get past Kevin [Holland]. There was an interview that he did and they asked him his views on me and then he was like, 'Who's he fighting?' and they said Kevin and he said, 'Oh, he's not going to beat Kevin, there's no way he gets past Kevin. Very dismissive, which is fine."

Page added:

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion. There's no need to be angry about it, but now, I've gotten past and maybe you could stop me. In the UK as well, it's perfect. [UK vs. Ireland], so that would be a lot of noise there. I think that's a good fight and I think he's ranked seventh. Seven is my lucky number."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments on facing Ian Garry below:

Garry has been targeting a fight with Colby Covington, as the two fighters have been involved in a recent back-and-forth spat.

Michael 'Venom' Page was critical of his performance against Kevin Holland

Michael 'Venom' Page received plenty of praise for his promotional debut at UFC 299, where he defeated Kevin Holland via unanimous decision. During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the No.13-ranked welterweight revealed he was critical of his performance, stating:

"This last fight, I feel like I was 60% of myself. Genuinely. Which is why - I don't know if anybody saw some of the interviews, early interviews - I was so harsh on myself. For me, I was pissed off almost because it was like I could've done more."

He continued:

"My coach is like, 'Did you see what you just did and who you did it against? People didn't even expect you to do anything close to that so go easy on yourself.' It took me a minute to kind of calm down, but genuinely that's 60% of myself. I've got so much more to show and for me, I think that should be scary for everybody."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments on his UFC debut below:

While Page may have been hard on himself, most were impressed with his performance against Holland. Furthermore, he answered any lingering questions about how he would fare against UFC talent.