Michael 'Venom' Page demands a "yellow card" equivalent in UFC for Colby Covington-esque trash-talking

Michael 'Venom' Page has come up with an interesting idea for the UFC to penalize those who cross the line while trash-talking.

The former Bellator MMA fighter recently signed with the UFC and is set to go up against Kevin Holland for his promotional debut in March at UFC 299. Just days after the announcement, Page did an interview with Ariel Helwani, where he previewed his upcoming bout.

In the same interview, Page stated that he does not like fighters involving families just for the sake of trash-talking, as Colby Covington did with Leon Edwards this past weekend. Suggesting that the UFC should take additional measures to curb such distasteful comments ahead of fights, the Brit said:

"For me, I feel like the UFC could you know, hand out fines. Just do something just to kind of alleviate so people don't, If you're going to step over the [line], you know, I'm not going to punish you open to the public because it helps with sales I guess but, there you go, have that fine. Let's see how often you're going to want to do things like that. Like similar to a yellow card in football."

Catch his comments in the video below (14:17):

Michael 'Venom' Page wants to fight Leon Edwards in London

Michael 'Venom' Page is looking to make full use of the opportunity given to him by the UFC, and he has seemingly set his sights on the title ahead of his octagon debut against Kevin Holland. In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel recently, Page spoke about potentially fighting for the UFC welterweight championship down the line.

Revealing that he would love to fight his countryman Leon Edwards for the title in London, Page said:

"Let's bring the belt to London. Let's bring the fight to England. Leon Edwards is a champion, 'MVP', we're both from the U.K... I got a lot of respect for him, we are cool, we talk, but we're prize fighters at the end of the day. It's just business."

Check out his comments in the video below (20:03):