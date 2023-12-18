Michael ‘Venom’ Page details meeting an “opposite” version of UFC CEO Dana White than the one usually “seen on camera”

Michael ‘Venom’ Page recently described his reaction to meeting with UFC CEO Dana White and revealed that he saw a different side of him than what he's been accustomed to seeing on camera.

The former Bellator welterweight title challenger made headlines this past weekend as White made his signing official by announcing that he will be competing against Kevin Holland at UFC 299.

During his appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, 'MVP' detailed his meeting with the UFC CEO and noted that he had never really had a lengthy conversation with him in the past despite crossing paths.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page brought up that he was much different than the heightened personality he is when he is doing media rounds and press conferences. He said:

"I feel like similar to myself, he is a showman. When the cameras come on, he turns into this guy, you know? And meeting him, I was expecting to still see that guy. It's weird because people are the same with me. And he was so calm, so relaxed, so nice, so friendly. Kind of opposite from what I've been seeing on camera for many years, so it was very nice."

Michael 'Venom' Page will have an incredible opportunity to make a statement when he makes his highly anticipated octagon debut at UFC 299 on March 9.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page expresses interest in fighting Leon Edwards in London

Michael ‘Venom’ Page has big plans for his UFC tenure as he looks to take full advantage of the opportunity with his new promotion.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'MVP' expressed his interest in eventually earning a title shot and challenging reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards in London, England. He mentioned that it would be massive for U.K. MMA, saying:

"Let's bring the belt to London. Let's bring the fight to England. Leon Edwards is a champion, 'MVP', we're both from the U.K...I got a lot of respect for him, we are cool, we talk, but we're prize fighters at the end of the day. It's just business." [20:03 - 20:24]

