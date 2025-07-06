Michael ‘Venom’ Page follows Conor McGregor’s lead, links up with 50 Cent during birthday bash

Michael ‘Venom’ Page recently shared pictures on his Instagram showcasing the fun he had at rapper 50 Cent, also known as Curtis Jackson's, birthday bash.

This comes after Conor McGregor's recent meeting with the rapper at the Black Forge Inn pub in Dublin, Ireland. July 6 marked Jackson's 50th birthday, and the celebration was seemingly grand.

UFC middleweight fighter Page posted a series of images capturing the festivities. Captioning his Instagram post, 'Venom' wrote:

"When my broski’s are in town, it’s always a movie 🔥🔥🔥 and big Happy Birthday 🎂 to Rap Icon, the goat @50cent"

Check out the post below:

When Michael ‘Venom’ Page heaped praises on Conor McGregor's striking abilities

Conor McGregor was considered one of the top strikers during his active days in MMA. In his professional career till now, he has won 19 of his 28 fights by knockout or technical knockout.

A few months ago, during a discussion on UFC Connected, Michael ‘Venom’ Page shared his thoughts on McGregor's striking abilities. While praising the Irishman's exceptional striking skills, Page remarked:

"Conor's striking style - there's such a confidence to it. His persona, how he walks forward, that confidence walking forward makes people want to retreat. That in itself is such a great attribute to have in a fight...One I did enjoy was against Eddie Alvarez. That slip combination. It was just a beautiful combination. People would land that first shot, and they missed the second...miss the third. But he landed, landed, landed...It shows a level that he is as a striker."

Check out Michael ‘Venom’ Page's comments below (21:04)

It has been around four years now since McGregor last fought inside the octagon. His last fight was a defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, where he snapped one of his legs. Although 'The Notorious' was scheduled to return at UFC 303 last year, he was forced to withdraw due to a toe injury.

