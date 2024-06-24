Michael 'Venom' Page gives his official prediction for Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

The welterweight title gets settled again in Manchester, England, as Leon Edwards prepares for his third title defense against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 on July 27.

Stepping into the prediction ring is UFC welterweight contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page. In a recent interview on Israel Adesanya's YouTube channel, Page offered his analysis:

“I think it is going to be a difficult battle in the wrestling area with the back and forth. But as they both lose energy, the striking ability will still remain relatively high with Leon whereas it will probably get a little bit sloppier with Belal. I actually think it is going to go the distance. But I just think in terms of shots landed it’s going to sway a little bit more especially as the fight goes on it’s going to sway a little bit more to Leon.”

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's prediction below (14:28):

Edwards is looking to solidify his reign with a third consecutive title defense. He captured the belt in a dramatic comeback knockout win over Kamaru Usman last year and successfully defended it in a rematch against Colby Covington.

Muhammad has been relentless in his pursuit of a rematch after their first encounter. Riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak, including victories over top contenders like Gilbert Burns and Vicente Luque, Muhammad finally gets his shot at UFC gold.

Leon Edwards sets sights on second UFC title

Leon Edwards has set his sights on adding another belt to his collection.

While he is enjoying his welterweight dominance, his hunger for gold extends beyond his current weight class. He envisions a "big middleweight fight" later in his career, potentially against the middleweight champion at that time.

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, 'Rocky' stated:

"My excitement is me getting another belt. My plan was to go next year. Defend my [welterweight] belt twice this year, that will be four defenses. Maybe one more [defense] next year, that's five defenses. Then later on in the year [2025], have a big middleweight fight. That's six title fights...That's my goal. Two [defenses] this year, one next year, then end of next year move up [to middleweight]."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below:

