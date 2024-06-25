Michael 'Venom' Page reacts to Ian Garry's Instagram videos about him and other fighters: "I can see why people don't like him"

Michael 'Venom' Page is set to make his return to the octagon this weekend when he faces Ian Garry on the main card of UFC 303. The No.14-ranked welterweight recently reacted to his opponent's Instagram videos trash-talking him and other fighters on the roster.

Speaking on Episode 1 of the UFC 303 Embedded: Vlog Series, Page stated:

"Everything he does is irritating. So, I can see why people don't like him. I don't think that's really his personality. But, yeah, he just - that's what he decided to go with, but it don't bother me because at the end of the day, when I knock you out, it doesn't mean anything."

Trending

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments on Ian Garry below:

Expand Tweet

Garry will look to remain undefeated as he puts his 14-0 record on the line this weekend. Meanwhile, Page, who has a professional mixed martial arts record of 22-2, will look to win his second consecutive bout since making his promotional debut at UFC 299 earlier this year.

Ian Garry doubts Michael 'Venom' Page's skills ahead of UFC 303 clash

Ian Garry has not been shy about his desire to fight up in the rankings, expressing interest in facing Colby Covington. After that bout fell through, he accepted a matchup against Michael 'Venom' Page with the hopes of fighting on the same card as Conor McGregor.

During a recent interview with Scott Fontana of New York Post Sports, the No.7-ranked welterweight suggested his opponent does not have the skills to compete in the UFC, stating:

"I have zero interest in fighting MVP. I had zero interest then. I have zero interest now. I did it to fight on the same card as Conor [McGregor] and people give him hype. People give him, 'Ah, he's this, he's doing that.' He never won a world title at Bellator and he's had two opportunities to do it and now he's coming to the UFC, which is the greatest organization in fighting and he thinks he's going to come into this division and do what? Win a world title?"

He added:

"He couldn't do it at Bellator and he tihnks he's going to do it here? He's not going to touch me and he's not going to touch anyone above me in the rankings. This is the end of his career. I'm ten years younger - 11 years younger - than him. I'm faster than him. I'm prettier than him. I'm more technical than him. And in every single which way, I'm going to outclass him and I'm going to prove that there is levels to this game."

Check out Ian Garry's comments on Michael 'Venom' Page below:

Garry has put a target on his back due to his trash-talk. However, he has backed it up in each trip to the octagon thus far. The welterweight clash will kick off the UFC 303 main card this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback