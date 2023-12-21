Michael 'Venom' Page shares why he opted for the UFC over other promotions, including PFL

Michael 'Venom' Page is the UFC's latest signing and anticipation for his promotional debut is now growing.

The former Bellator fighter holds a 21-1 professional MMA record, and is known for his dynamic and explosive striking, as well as his exuberant personality that really comes through inside the cage.

MVP recently caught up with TNT Sports and spoke on a variety of topics. In the interview, he was asked why he chose the UFC over other promotions, including the PFL, an organization that recently made a statement of intent with its acquisition of Bellator, Page's former home.

He replied:

"Honestly speaking, the [UFC] brand is too strong, the brand is too powerful. I think that and with the brand I've managed to create over the years, it just magnifies into a completely different level. And, I know what I can do in the UFC. So, you know, I still feel great, actually better than great. I'm still evolving and getting better as a fighter, I know I can do big things. Some of the KOs that you've seen at Bellator, at the UFC, if I pull these things off, it's game over."

Check out Page's comments here (0:50):

Expand Tweet

Michael 'Venom' Page to face Kevin Holland in debut at UFC 299

Speaking at the UFC 296 post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that Michael 'Venom' Page had signed with the promotion and will be facing Kevin Holland at UFC 299 in Miami, Florida, on March 9.

Alongside the announcement, White also confirmed a few more fights for UFC 299. Song Yadong vs. Petr Yan, Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, and Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal were all announced and are scheduled to take place at UFC 299.

Expand Tweet

Page has long competed at 170 pounds and will face #12-ranked welterweight Kevin Holland to kick off his UFC run.

It is also a good stylistic matchup for him, as Holland is likely to prefer a stand-up fight over a grappling-heavy attack. With a win over Holland, Page may very well find himself inside the top 10.