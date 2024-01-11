Michael 'Venom' Page talks potential striking-only agreement with Kevin Holland similar to Stephen Thompson fight

Michael 'Venom' Page is set to make his UFC debut against Kevin Holland at UFC 299.

The former Bellator star recently revealed that he doesn't believe 'Trailblazer' will agree to striking-only agreement as he did with Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at UFC on ESPN 42. Speaking to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Page stated:

"I know for a fact Kevin Holland is not going to want to do that agreement again after the whooping that he took against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson. I see myself as the faster, harder-hitting, more dangerous version of a 'Wonderboy' Thompson. He's definitely not going to want to do that again. I'm happy to take that deal. If he wants to shake my hand and do that then we can do that, but I don't believe he's going to want to. He's going to want to utilize as much as possible to deal with me."

Page was asked if he believes he will be the first fighter to knockout Holland ('Trailblazer' has one TKO loss on his record). Page responded:

"Everyone said the same thing to me when I fought Derek Anderson. They said exactly the same thing. Derek Anderson's never been stopped, am I going on be able to do that? And I broke his face. So that's all I really have to say to that. I just know what I can do. Even if it does go the distance, he's going to be a hot mess."

Check out Page's comments on Kevin Holland below:

Holland and Thompson agreed to keep their UFC on ESPN 42 bout standing. The No.12-ranked welterweight gave up ground position several times during the bout before breaking his hand and ultimately losing the bout via corner stoppage at the end of the fourth round.

Michael 'Venom' Page hopeful to face Leon Edwards in the United Kingdom

Michael 'Venom' Page will have the opportunity to enter the welterweight rankings when he faces Kevin Holland in his promotional debut. Speaking to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, the former Bellator star claimed he is hopeful to face Leon Edwards in the United Kingdom, stating:

"I want to be - big knockout, big knockout and then let’s go for the belt. Hopefully Leon’s still got the belt. I definitely believe he can still have the belt. We can sell out a stadium. We can make so much noise and sell out a stadium in the U.K. and bring an untold story to the UFC."

Check out Page's comments on facing Leon Edwards below (starting at the 13:33 mark):

Page added that a welterweight title bout between the two would be a massive fight. He noted that two British fighters headlining a pay-per-view while fighting for a belt in their home country would be unheard of. He noted that he believes he will be on the same fast track as former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.