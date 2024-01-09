Michael ‘Venom’ Page UFC debut: Opponent, location, date, and more - Here is everything you need to know

There is plenty of interest surrounding Michael ‘Venom’ Page, as the charismatic striker officially signed with the UFC last month.

Dana White made the signing official as he announced the fight card for UFC 299 when the promotion returns to Miami, Florida. The event is scheduled to take place at the Kaseya Center on March 9 and boasts a stacked card featuring a title fight, a number of notable stars, and former champions.

The event will feature Page's promotional debut as he competes against Contender Series alum Kevin Holland in a welterweight bout. Both fighters are considered fan favorites for their respective fighting styles and personalities, which could make for a potential Fight of the Night candidate.

While speaking to TNT Sports, the 36-year-old expressed his excitement to finally be joining the UFC and mentioned that he intends to make a statement, saying:

"The thought is also the amount of time I have left. I'm in it for a short time, not a long time. I'm gonna create so much noise, and I'm gonna do it very very quickly." [3:45 - 3:52]

'MVP' most recently fought at Bellator 292, where he earned a first-round knockout win over Goiti Yamauchi. It was a nasty knockout win as he landed a leg kick that tore a tendon in Yamauchi's knee, which was seen in the replays that followed.

Prior to the win, Page had unsuccessfully challenged for the interim Bellator welterweight championship as he lost a split decision to Logan Storley. The loss was significant as it snapped his 6-fight winning streak.

Holland, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back as he most recently lost a close split decision to Jack Della Maddalena at Noche UFC after all three judges scored the bout 29-28. The loss snapped his two-fight winning streak that included an impressive knockout win over Santiago Ponzinibbio and a submission win over Michael Chiesa.

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's full interview below: