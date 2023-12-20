Michael Page nickname: How did the UFC's latest recruit earn the moniker 'Venom?'

After months of anticipation, Michael Page is now officially set to make his debut in the UFC.

UFC CEO Dana White revealed during that Page has officially signed a contract with the UFC. The 36-year-old is scheduled to face Kevin Holland in his promotional debut at UFC 299 in March 2024.

The former Bellator welterweight star has garnered praise for his formidable striking and high-level kickboxing proficiency, complemented by an impressive 17-2 professional record.

Page earned the nickname 'Venom' from kickboxer Marvin Francis as a tribute to the movie Five Deadly Venoms. The moniker makes perfect sense and aptly fits Page due to his relentless and aggressive fighting style.

Five Deadly Venoms, a 1978 Hong Kong martial arts film, draws inspiration from animal-themed styles, featuring the centipede, snake, scorpion, lizard, and toad, each representing one of the five poisonous creatures found in Chinese folklore.

Michael Page disapproves of trash talk, Proposes fines similar to Colby Covington's antics

Michael Page has proposed an intriguing concept, suggesting the UFC should penalize individuals who overstep boundaries in their trash-talking. While he is excited to join the UFC, 'Venom' finds the recent trend of disrespect and misconduct in the fighting scene less than thrilling.

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Page expressed his disapproval of fighters dragging families into trash-talking, citing Colby Covington's recent comments about Leon Edwards' late father. He emphasized that it was the promotion's responsibility and added that the UFC should do more to prevent such disrespectful remarks before the fights:

"For me, I feel like the UFC could you know, hand out fines. Just do something just to kind of alleviate so people don't, If you're going to step over the [line], you know, I'm not going to punish you open to the public because it helps with sales I guess but, there you go, have that fine. Let's see how often you're going to want to do things like that. Like similar to a yellow card in football."

Check out Michael Page's comments below (from 14:17):

While it's unlikely that such a fine will be implemented, Page does raise some interesting points regarding the lines that fighters cross under the pretense of promoting a fight.