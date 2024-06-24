UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka - Full fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

UFC 303 underwent a last-minute shakeup as Conor McGregor's injury forced a change in the main event. Stepping up to save the card is Alex Pereira, who will defend his light heavyweight title in a rematch against Jiri Prochazka.

Their first encounter at UFC 295 saw Pereira emerge victorious with a second-round stoppage, claiming the vacant light heavyweight title.

Fresh off his title victory at UFC 300, Pereira will look to solidify his reign at light heavyweight. The Brazilian striker boasts a dangerous arsenal, with powerful kicks and punches that can turn the tide of a fight in an instant.

Prochazka, on the other hand, will be eager to avenge his previous defeat and reclaim the light heavyweight championship. The Czech fighter is known for his unorthodox striking style and relentless pressure, making him a threat to any opponent.

Trending

The rest of the fight card presents an exciting mix of match-ups, from the featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes to the welterweight showdown featuring Ian Garry and Michael Page. Here's a detailed breakdown of UFC 303:

UFC 303: Fight Card

The revamped fight card boasts a mix of established veterans and rising stars:

Main Card:

Alex Pereira (c) vs. Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight championship)

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg (light heavyweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson (women's bantamweight)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page (welterweight)

Prelims

Joe Pyfer vs. Mac-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva (featherweight)

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili (featherweight)

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (bantamweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson (women's strawweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday; (heavyweight)

Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez; (flyweight)

Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira; (bantamweight)

UFC 303: Date, start time, and how to watch

Date: Saturday, June 29

Main Card Start Time: 10:00 PM ET / 3:00 AM UK (Sunday)

Main Event: Approximately 1:00 AM ET (Sunday) / 6:00 AM UK (Sunday)

Fans in the United States can purchase the pay-per-view broadcast on ESPN+. For viewers in the UK, UFC 303 will be televised on TNT Sports. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.