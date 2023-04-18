UFC welterweight contender Michel Pereira has flaunted his remarkable physique in anticipation of his highly-anticipated clash with Stephen Thompson at the upcoming UFC 289. The Brazilian fighter has been hitting the gym with unwavering determination, sculpting his body into a masterpiece of athleticism and power.

The No.15-ranked welterweight contender posted on Instagram and remarked:

"I'm ready."

The much-awaited UFC 289 is set to feature an exciting matchup between welterweight fighters Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira. The two skilled athletes will engage in a riveting three-round battle that promises to be a spectacle of martial arts mastery.

With a record of 12 wins, 6 losses, and 1 draw, 'Wonderboy' is a seasoned fighter who has proven his mettle in the octagon time and again. His opponent, 'Demolidor', has also shown great potential with 6 victories and only 2 defeats in his UFC career.

Michel Pereira, a highly-skilled Capoeira practitioner from Brazil, has been making waves in the world of mixed martial arts with his recent winning streak. The 29-year-old fighter has earned five consecutive victories, thanks to his impressive skills and a more focused approach to fighting.

Although Pereira was once known for his flashy style, he has adopted a more subdued approach to fighting, which has proven to be effective in his recent matches. His winning streak began with a submission victory over Zelim Imadaev and ended with a stunning win over Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Vegas 55.

Stephen Thompson is pumped as he prepares for another title defense

Stephen Thompson is as motivated as ever to attain the UFC welterweight championship title. The highly-skilled fighter is laser-focused on his goal and is not afraid to put in the work necessary to achieve it.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, 'Wonderboy' discussed his upcoming match with Michel Pereira and what it could mean for him in the welterweight division. He acknowledged that he needs to regroup and re-establish himself in the rankings if he hopes to secure another title shot.

The 40-year-old veteran remarked:

"For me, I think after those last two losses, I'm gonna have to do some work in order to get back to fight somebody that's ranked higher than me. I think a good win over Kevin [Holland] and a good win over Michel Pereira, the next fight after that I could definitely be fighting somebody in the top-5. And that's the goal, to go for that title run again. And I feel like I still have the ability and the youthfulness to do so."

Despite facing setbacks in the past, the former title challenger remains undeterred and committed to his goals. He knows that every fight is a step towards his ultimate objective, and he is willing to put in the hard work required to get there.

