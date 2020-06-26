Mickey Gall says he is a low key Mike Perry fan

Mickey Gall expressed confidence heading into the fight against Mike Perry.

Mickey Gall said that he liked Mike Perry's fighting style.

UFC 217: Brown v Gall

Mickey Gall is all set to face Mike Perry at UFC on ESPN 12. The fight is something most fans are looking out for because it's going to be an interesting test for Mickey Gall.

Mickey Gall made his debut back in 2016 and immediately rose to stardom following high-profile wins over former WWE Superstar CM Punk and rising prospect, Sage Northcutt.

He, however, soon faded away and took some time away from the spotlight, focusing on training and also furthered his record from 4-0 to 6-2. This weekend, Mickey Gall finally takes the centre stage again by taking the co-main event slot against a former contender, Mike Perry.

In a recent interview with MMA fighting, Gall touched upon these topics as well.

Mickey Gall said that the game one develops in a fight is more important than who you are facing. He also pointed out that an earlier fight he had accepted was against someone who wasn't that known before being offered this match. Gall also said that he was ready to fight anyone.

“It does and it doesn’t [matter]. This game, you develop in your fights a lot. So it’s great when it’s guys like [Carlos] Condit or Perry. But at the same time, the guy I accepted a fight with a couple of weeks ago wasn’t a big name, but I’m looking to grow every fight. It’s better when they have a bigger name for sure. It gets you more attention and you’re higher up on the card. But I’m ready to fight anyone. I didn’t get into this sport to be picky and choosy."

Mickey Gall calls Mike Perry exciting and violent

For Mike Perry, Mickey Gall had a few kind words. Gall said that he was a fan of Mike Perry. He called him violent and savage but in typical fashion, he also put himself on a pedestal at the same time.

“I’m a low-key Mike Perry fan. The dude’s fun, he’s exciting, violent. He’s a savage. But I’m a killer. I think it’s one of the dumbest fighters versus one of the smartest.I may be the one with less experience, but I’m a smart kid and I’m athletic as hell. I’ve got a lot of kill moves that I’m going to put on display. I think Perry’s going to be a good win for me.”

The fight is bound to be fun and will also shed light on where has Mickey Gall reached as a fighter. Mickey Gall will be facing a very motivated version of Mike Perry given he is on a two-fight losing streak.