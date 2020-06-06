Mickey Gall vs Mike Perry in works for UFC Fight Night on June 27

Mike Perry has been on a two-fight losing streak but judging from recent tweets still hasn't lost confidence

Earlier today, ESPN's Brett Okamoto tweeted out that Mickey Gall vs Mike Perry was in works for June 27 UFC Fight Night. The announcement comes after UFC announced that it would start hosting events on June 27 at the Fight Island.

Mike Perry enters the fight on a low note

Mike Perry enters the fight on a two-fight losing skid. Mike Perry in fact hasn't had much success over the past few years in the company. Having started his journey as a decorated prospect in 2016 and after going 4-1 in the UFC, Mike Perry lost to Santiago Ponzinibbio and since then has more or less been going on and off on losses.

Mickey Gall enters the fight against Mike Perry on a disappointing note as well. Having started his career as a much-celebrated prospect in 2017 having defeated CM Punk and Sage Northcutt, Gall's career quickly dwindled. He since hen has gone 2-2, having won his last outing back in August 2019.

Taking recent events into consideration, Gall's major losses come not in the realm of fights he has competed in but more of the ones he hasn't. For his last two fights, Gall has failed to make it to the cage and the fights have been canceled beforehand. First, it was his fight in December against Carlos Condit then it was his fight in February against Alex Oliveira.

Mike Perry, on the other hand, has remained fairly confident about his chances. He even recently tweeted that if he moved down from welterweight to lightweight he could win the UFC title, "I could easily be champ if I could fight in any weight class lower than welterweight but I got too much power to get down there with you little guys" Mike Perry is known for being a colorful UFC personality and has been on the receiving end of a few controversies. However, that hasn't stopped him from thinking that everyone loves him.

Boy y’all really love to type shit talk. Same mf’s worship me in person. If this applies to you , kill yourself immediately! #Thanks 👋 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 30, 2020

Mike Perry, in his last fight lost to Geoff Neal and since then hasn't competed. His return to the sport should be fun.