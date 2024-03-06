Midnight Roundup! Ryan Garcia makes massive claims on Andrew Tate's X Spaces, Conor McGregor targets two blockbuster UFC fights, and more

With UFC 299 just around the corner, mixed martial arts fans undoubtedly have a lot of excitement coming their way.

Ryan Garcia made headlines for his bizarre social media activity this week, and it appears he isn't planning on stopping anytime soon. The boxer recently spoke to Andrew Tate via X Spaces and dropped some bombshell allegations against the elite class.

Elsewhere, Conor McGregor confirmed that he wants to fight Michael Chandler in June and is targeting a massive trilogy bout in September. Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou accused Anthony Joshua of displaying troubling behavior during their fight promo shoot.

Ryan Garcia makes massive "Bohemian Grove" claims during X Space with Andrew Tate

Over the past few days, Ryan Garcia has been making waves in the combat sports community thanks to the absurdity of his recent social media posts. Given the 25-year-old boxer's manic online activities, many were concerned about his mental health and urged him to seek professional help.

Andrew Tate was among those who reached out to Garcia via X and offered to set up a Spaces session for him to open up about his issues. During a segment of their conversation, Tate warned Garcia that he was going down a dangerous path. However, the pugilist wasn't interested in taking his advice and continued his tirade against the elites. He said:

"I'm not f****** joking, bro. I have f****** proof, bro. I don't give a f***. Bro, I f****** will show you every f****** video you could ever f****** believe, bro. Bohemian grove is real. They f****** tied me down and they made me f****** watch, dog. I actually don't give a f*** anymore. Yes, I f****** lost it. They were r*ping little kids."

Despite allegations of drug abuse, Garcia has maintained that he's never done drugs and isn't going through a mental breakdown. He's booked to face Devin Haney in a WBC super lightweight title fight on April 20 at the Barclay's Center in New York.

Conor McGregor targets Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz fights for 2024

Conor McGregor is eager to make his return to the octagon. 'The Notorious' recently opened up about his fight plans and revealed that he's hoping to feature in two blockbuster bouts this year.

During a recent Instagram Live session, where McGregor interacted with fans and answered some questions, he revealed that he's hoping to fight Michael Chandler in June and then face Nate Diaz in their trilogy fight in September.

When a fan asked about his future plans, the Irishman wrote:

"I wish for [ the Diaz trilogy fight] on Mexican Independance Day in The Sphere. Chandler June. Diaz September. I have let this be known."

Former UFC champion shares massive update on Marlon Vera's preparations for Sean O'Malley title clash

Michael Bisping recently shared an update on Marlon Vera's training process for his bantamweight title fight against Sean O'Malley at UFC 299, revealing that the Ecuadorian has been on a roll.

After speculations that 'Chito' didn't have a good training camp and hadn't been on point with his preparations, many began backing O'Malley to make easy work of his old rival. However, Bisping recently dismissed such rumors and stated that Vera has had an excellent training camp.

The former UFC middleweight champion uploaded a video to his X handle and stated:

"So, I was talking to [Jason] Parillo last night and I'm like, 'Have you seen this, what Aljamain Sterling's saying? Did he [Marlon Vera] have a bad camp?' Parillo was laughing his head off. He's like, 'No, [Vera] did not have a bad camp.' In fact, he sent me some footage. Let me tell you right now, 'Chito' Vera is looking like a nasty bas***rd. He's knocking people out in training."

Dustin Poirier discusses retirement ahead of Benoit Saint Denis clash at UFC 299

Dustin Poirier is set to face Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299 at the Kaseya Center in Miami this weekend. The bout will notably mark the Louisiana native's 30th fight in the promotion.

Ahead of his milestone fight, 'The Diamond' discussed his career in the UFC and spoke about where he saw himself stopping. During an interview with MMA journalist Brett Okamoto, he said:

"I know [the end] is coming, I can’t do this forever. I'm 35 years old. This is my 40th professional fight... I have a family to be there for... Every time I get in there, Saturday night a piece of me is gonna leave that I can never get back... 95% of the time it is that way... I can’t love something so much to where it takes away from what’s most important. Fighting is just something I do.”"

Dustin Poirier is coming off a knockout loss against Justin Gaethje at UFC 296, where the pair fought for the vacant BMF title. He had a record of 29-8 and is 3-2 in his last five outings.

Sean O'Malley confident about beating Ryan Garcia in potential MMA fight

Sean O'Malley and Ryan Garcia have no love for each other and have been trading barbs on social media for quite some time. After much back and forth, Garcia recently called out the UFC bantamweight champion for a fight under MMA rules.

While many expect the 25-year-old to possess better striking skills, O'Malley isn't bothered and believes he could easily finish the pugilist. During an appearance on the PBD Podcast, 'Sugar' said:

"It depends what you want to see. You want me to choke him? You want me to knock him out? You want me to kick his legs? What do you want me to do? I'll do whatever you want. I can do anything to him... I think the fastest way to victory then would be to probably choke him. I probably could choke him in a couple of minutes. That's being humble."

