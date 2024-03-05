"There's some evil in his camp" - UFC lightweight raises alarming concerns about Ryan Garcia, requests fans to "pray" for the boxing superstar

Ryan Garcia is set to return to the boxing ring on April 20th when he challenges Devin Haney for the latter's WBC super lightweight title. Leading up to the bout, however, 'KingRy' has displayed plenty of alarming behavior, leaving fans concerned about both his well-being and whether the bout will come to fruition.

UFC lightweight contender Terrance McKinney recently requested that fans pray for the former WBC interim lightweight champion, tweeting:

"We need prayers for @RyanGarcia There’s some evil in his camp and he needs help that they refuse to give him. You can’t trust everyone so keep your circles very small, my mama told me no new friends and I keep it that way"

When asked if Jamahal Hill and Kevin Holland are new friends to him, McKinney responded:

"Na those are peers we all want the same thing it’s the people who don’t do what we do but wanna be around us that you can’t trust"

Garcia has been displaying sporadic behavior since the announcement of his fight with Haney, leading to accusations of cocaine usage. He has denied those allegations while admitting to smoking weed and drinking alcohol.

The former WBC interim lightweight champion claimed that he is unable to access his phone or finances. His latest concerning moment came on Tuesday when he joined a Twitter Spaces with Andrew Tate, claiming to have been tied down and forced to watch children being sexually assaulted. While Garcia claims to have evidence of these heinous crimes, he has yet to produce any.

Ryan Garcia challenges Sean O'Malley to an MMA fight

While Sean O'Malley has expressed interest in a high-profile boxing match, calling out Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia, the latter responded by calling for a mixed martial arts bout. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'KingRy' stated:

"I'll beat his a** in MMA, guaranteed. I'm a natural, you don't understand, I'm a natural wrestler. I just beat my security that's a wrestler. I beat him. I'm strong and I got crazy conditioning... I know I'm going to knock him out in boxing. That's not even fair."

He added:

"What is fair is to test myself in MMA because I know if I put my mind to it and I trained everyday and I had Nate [Diaz] helping me, even Alex Pereira, all of them and I really locked in, he will not beat me. I will come with everything I have and I will destory Sean O'Malley. In the UFC. I've already sent text messages to Dana [White]... I'll come to the UFC. Pay me a bag, I'm there. I'm down to do it after I beat Haney."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments on facing Sean O'Malley in the UFC below:

Dana White has not responded to Garcia's stated interest in entering the octagon. The former WBC interim lightweight champion's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, has a long-standing feud with the UFC President and CEO and expressed interest in facing him in a co-main event.