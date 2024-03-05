Conor McGregor recently dropped a massive update on his return and opened up about his future after his UFC return continues to be delayed.

The former two-division UFC champion answered a number of fan questions on his Instagram story relating to his combat sports future. He made it clear that he would like to return in June and fight once more later this year and then answered an interesting question regarding Saudi Arabia's involvement in boxing.

McGregor has been a special guest at a number of the massive boxing events that have taken place in Riyadh, along with other notable fighters and athletes like Mike Tyson and Cristiano Ronaldo. When asked about Saudi involvement in boxing, the Irishman had only great things to say and even hinted that fans could possibly even see him fight Manny Pacquiao there later this year. He wrote:

"It's [boxing match against Manny Pacquiao] still there. Could be December. The Saudi's are game changers in the market 100%."

Conor McGregor's Instagram story regarding Saudi Arabia [Image courtesy: @thenotoriousmma - Instagram via MMA Fighting]

It will be interesting to see whether McGregor's outline for his 2024 bouts will materialize, as UFC CEO Dana White has stated in interviews that he is hopeful the Irishman will return in the Fall. And so, that contradicts his timeline for the year.

Sean O'Malley claims he believes he would defeat Conor McGregor at featherweight

Sean O'Malley recently opened up about a hypothetical fight between the current version of himself and Conor McGregor in the prime of his career when he was the reigning UFC featherweight champion.

During his appearance on the PBD Podcast, 'Sugar' mentioned that he believes he is the best striker in the sport and would give himself the edge in a bout against 'The Notorious'. He said:

"I think I have the best striking in MMA, hands down, or hands up...Conor [McGregor] in his prime when he knocked out Jose Aldo. Me moving up to, I'd still be a little bit lighter, but I'm taller, I believe I'm faster, I think it'd be a good competitive fight...I got him."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

