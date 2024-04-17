Midnight Roundup!  UFC icon explains why Justin Gaethje lost to Max Holloway,  Ryan Garcia gets kicked out of New York Mets stadium, and more

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping recently shared his thoughts on Justin Gaethje's knockout loss against Max Holloway last weekend and explained why he thinks 'The Highlight' lost.

Elsewhere, Ryan Garcia was recently set to throw the honorary first pitch at the New York Mets stadium. However, the boxing star was allegedly kicked out for unknown reasons before he could do so.

Michael Bisping blames Justin Gaethje's overconfidence for Max Holloway loss at UFC 300

Justin Gaethje recently went up against Max Holloway at UFC 300 in a BMF title fight contested at 155 pounds. Given Gaethje's reputation and resume, many believed he would successfully defend the BMF belt and beat Holloway. However, the Hawaiian native put on a striking masterclass and dominated Gaethje.

In the fifth round, Holloway invited Gaethje to the center of the octagon for a stand-and-bang outro to the fight. 'The Highlight' accepted the challenge, and the two exchanged some painful-looking haymakers. With the final second remaining, Holloway's right hand struck Gaethje's chin and sent him crashing to the canvas.

At the TNT Sports post-fight interview, Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on Holloway's incredible knockout win and claimed Gaethje's overconfidence cost him the fight. He said:

"I think he was a victim of his own success. Knocking out Dustin Poirier the way that he did and everybody riding the coattails and being a fan, for obvious reasons. He's a very exciting fighter and very accomplished. He thought he was going to go right through Max Holloway. He really did, and he was looking for the knockout constantly. You can't do that. When you're looking for the knockout, you telegraph the shot."

He continued:

"He was swinging with everything he had... You know, he learned a very, very valuable lesson because he didn't have to take this fight. He was the next contender for Islam Makhachev. He was the rightful contender for the lightweight title. That just went up in flames."

Ryan Garcia rages at New York Mets for throwing him out of their stadium before first pitch throw

Ryan Garcia recently took to social media and went off on an angry tirade against the MLB's New York Mets for throwing him out. Garcia was scheduled to throw the first pitch at the Citi Stadium before his boxing match against Devin Haney in New York City this weekend.

While Garcia was at the baseball team's grounds with his team on time and even threw a ball around with a kid, he was reportedly thrown out of the stadium with his team before the game began.

In an X post, 'KingRy' cussed the MLB team out and revealed that he had been asked to leave unceremoniously before he could do the honors of throwing the first pitch. He said:

"Yo guys, the Mets just wasted three hours of our life. To say at the end, 'You can't throw the pitch,' for whatever reason. There was no reason, and they kicked us out for no reason. I'm personally gonna say f**k the Mets. Don't ever go to a f**king Mets game again, f**k the Mets.''

New BMF champion Max Holloway names two opponents he wants to face next

Max Holloway recently opened up about his future fights. The new BMF champion stated that he saw himself facing Conor McGregor in a blockbuster rematch sometime down the line. However, Holloway wants to challenge Ilia Topuria for the UFC featherweight title before that.

In a recent interview with Rob DeMello of KHON, the former UFC featherweight champion said:

"I mean, it'd be hard not to say - with it finally getting announced that he's actually fighting - to be Conor [McGregor] 2, to run it back. That's the hugest fight I think, but legacy, ideal-wise, trying to get back to an undisputed title, gotta go with [Ilia] Topuria."

Holloway continued:

"He beat the man that I couldn't help to figure it out. We'll have to see. Me and him had a little - we're having a little bible verse beef on top of Twitter right now so life is good. It's looking like it's going to be him next, but first things first - you know, Justin Gaethje kicks like a horse, man."

Chael Sonnen explains why Michael Chandler could turn "heel" ahead of Conor McGregor bout at UFC 303

Chael Sonnen believes we'll see a different version of Michael Chandler in the buildup to his fight against Conor McGregor. The UFC icon recently shared his thoughts on the long-awaited fight between McGregor and Chandler.

In a recent episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy show, Sonnen recalled Chandler's long wait for this fight and spoke to co-host Daniel Cormier about all the trolling 'Iron' had to take from McGregor before the bout was officially confirmed.

Sonnen stated that Chandler was likely holding his temper back during his long wait and may be ready to unleash verbal hellfire now that his dream big-money scrap has been made official by the UFC. He said:

"I'm talking about heel, make no mistake. Michael Chandler is furious with Conor McGregor. He has not forgiven anything. He hasn't forgiven having hands put on him two separate times during the Ultimate Fighter. He hasn't forgotten that he has waited almost two years... And Conor's telling him that I'm going to go 185, or I'm even going to go box Manny Pacquiao."

He continued:

"Chandler has been so reserved being nice, and many people will do that in a negotiation. They want to be nice until they get their way. He got his way and the bad guy is coming. Trust me, this guy is upset. He doesn't care who knows now."

Jorge Masvidal explains why Logan Paul is a more viable future opponent than Jake Paul

Jorge Masvidal recently explained why he'd rather fight Logan Paul than Jake Paul. It's no secret that the younger Paul sibling has beef with the UFC CEO Dana White and has slammed the organization for exploiting fighters on many occasions.

While both Paul brothers have established themselves as combat sports entities, Masvidal isn't willing to risk jeopardizing his relationship with the UFC by agreeing to fight 'The Problem Child' in the boxing ring.

During a recent interview, 'Gamebred' was asked if he would ever consider fighting one of the Paul brothers. He replied:

"Not with Jake Paul, a 100% more likely with Logan Paul. Jake don't sell like Logan. The UFC allowed me to do some boxing matches, but Jake had said some unpleasant things about Dana White and also about the UFC. So the UFC basically said, 'F**k you, we're not going to let you go get money with who is not the biggest draw.' I can fight Logan Paul, but Jake Paul's an a**."

He later stated that he could face Tyson Fury's younger half-brother in the squared circle someday and continued:

"Tommy Fury interests me. We can go to England and sell out some arenas over there. He has some matches, and he has a win over Jake. The UFC will let me fight Tommy, so I would definitely go over there and throw down with Tommy at some point."

