UFC vet Chael Sonnen recently raised some questions about Khamzat Chimaev's pursuit of another title contender fight. Elsewhere, Colby Covington expressed how proud he was to be known as the Donald Trump of the UFC.

UFC icon Chael Sonnen wonders why Khamzat Chimaev accepted another title contender fight

Chael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker middleweight fight at UFC Saudi Arabia and questioned the Chechnya native's rationale behind taking another title contender fight.

For context, 'Borz' is coming off a hard-fought majority decision victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 last October, a fight that was advertised as a 185-pound title eliminator. However, Chimaev never got a title shot.

In a recent video uploaded to YouTube, Sonnen shared his two cents on the Whittaker-Chimaev fight and said:

"This rumor is not new, and the last fight that Chimaev had was said to be a No.1 contender's match, and Chimaev won. So, it feels as though Chimaev have already qualifies for the title match."

He continued:

"I'm bringing that to you because you still have a problem or at least a question, like, with anybody, why would he want to do it? It's a really hard thing. You have to find motivation, and it could be anything. We could speculate that at least a hint of an idea is that this is where we're going to find our No.1 contender."

Colby Covington on being labeled the Donald Trump of the UFC

Colby Covington has no problem being compared to former POTUS Donald Trump. The former interim welterweight champion recently addressed those who call him the Trump of the promotion and doubled down on his friendship with the real estate mogul.

During an appearance on the SOSCAST podcast, Covington was asked for his thoughts on being likened to the former POTUS, given their propensity to stir up controversy. He replied:

"I take pride in that, man. He talks the talk, and he walks the walk; he does good business. You know, it's all about doing good business for the UFC; it's all about making money, and there's no one who knows how to make money better than a guy like Donald Trump."

Ex-UFC Josh Thompson on Michael Chandler potentially beating Conor McGregor

Josh Thompson doesn't think Michael Chandler beating Conor McGregor will have the same impact as when Nate Diaz beat the Irishman. It's no secret that Chandler is targeting a bout against McGregor, and there has been considerable speculation about a potential fight between them.

During an appearance on the Weighing In podcast, Thompson explained why Chandler's potential win over McGregor may not hold the weight that many expect it to and said:

"I mean, let's be honest, when Nate Diaz did it, it was special. We thought Conor was the man, and Nate did it, coming in on what f**king two weeks notice, weeks that was amazing... If Chandler did it, I don't even think we would be impressed. You beat a dude who's been doing movies, drinking, and partying for three years. I guess where I'm at with this is that there is no real red panty night."

Logan Paul opens up about having suicidal thoughts after CryptoZoo controversy

Logan Paul recently revealed that he had undergone an extremely dark phase in the aftermath of the CryptoZoo fiasco. Paul launched the infamous CryptoZoo game in 2021. However, the venture soon came under intense public scrutiny after YouTuber Coffeezilla exposed some serious issues with it. The game did not work as intended and a class-action lawsuit was filed against Paul.

The controversy affected Paul's mental health and the YouTuber recently admitted to having suicidal thoughts amid the chaos. During an interview with Graham Bensinger, he said:

"It was the scam allegations. The pit of despair I was in over Christmas time was caused by a YouTuber accusing me of scamming... I had a bit of a mental breakdown one night and I was in a pretty dark spot. For the first time in my life, I was having suicidal thoughts... I was seeing some dark f***ing sh*t dude. Some dark sh*t. I was spiralling. I'm just crying, sobbing... I felt weak, which is uncommon for me. I'm supposed be the leader."

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland goes off on dog-loving men in America

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland isn't on board with men doting on their furry four-legged pets and recently sounded off on social media. Strickland also stated that the country was infected with a "sickness" and urged "childless" men to reconsider their life choices if they had dogs.

In a series of tweets, 'Tarzan' went off on Barstool Sports' owner Dave Portnoy for his obsession with his dog, Miss Peaches, and wrote:

"My girl watches the TikTok sadly, she keeps showing me Miss Peaches, the barstool sports guy's dog. And I asked my girl "Does this man have kids", no. Let me tell you all something if you're a grown-a** childless man obsessed about a dog you gotta rethink your life.. rich or poor."

In a follow-up tweet, Strickland wrote:

"Ok, I went too far... I'm sorry. Your dogs are your kids. I know... I know. As a man who loves his country, I just see the sickness that has infected us. The men before us built a nation, fought world wars, had pride, God. What do we have now? Boys with dog children."

