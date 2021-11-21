"Miesha Tate is closer to a world title fight than Khamzat Chimaev" - Chael Sonnen believes 'Cupcake' needs only two more wins to face Amanda Nunes for the women's bantamweight belt 

Chael Sonnen believes Miesha Tate came out of retirement to become a UFC champion. He thinks she's just two wins away from getting a shot at the women's bantamweight title again. According to 'The American Gangster', 'Cupcake' is closer to a world title fight than surging welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev.

Sonnen pointed out that the UFC has given Tate the main event slot for this weekend's Fight Night event. This is because they are keen to put her in the title picture if she can grind out a couple of wins in the octagon. He further stated that due to Nunes' dominance, the promotion requires popular fighters like Miesha Tate pitted against her to create intrigue among fans:

"She's two fights away. Miesha Tate is closer to a world title fight than Khamzat Chimaev... Miesha came back to fight Amanda Nunes. She did not make this a secret. She made it very clear to everybody up front... She's a main event. She's about to be a main event which she should not be after that many years gone. She should not be ready for it, she should not be in condition to go 25 minutes, [however], I predict for you she is. I think she's going to win... Two victories including this one, she's back in there for the dream. Miesha Tate is a star. Amanda Nunes is looking for somebody like Miesha Tate, she's looking for challenges," Sonnen said on the Bad Guy INC podcast.

Miesha Tate believes a win this weekend could afford her top-contender status in the bantamweight division

Tate returned to the UFC in July earlier this year and overcame Marion Reneau via TKO in the third round. Despite getting the win, Tate believes fans aren't ready to accept her as a legitimate title contender. She plans to change that this weekend when she fights Ketlen Vieira. If she manages to pick up a win against Viera, Miesha Tate believes she'll break into the title picture:

"I know I’ve put in the work for a lot of years. I’m a former champion. I finished a woman who had never been finished. I’m going to go out there November 20, I’m going to shock the world again and I’m going to make a case. If the UFC likes my case, if the glove fits, if the storyline rides, then I’ll be there," Tate told MMA Fighting.

