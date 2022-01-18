Miesha Tate explains why she thinks Amanda Nunes will once again lose to Julianna Pena

Miesha Tate feels Julianna Pena will beat Amanda Nunes in a potential rematch. Tate recently revealed that she believed Pena would beat Nunes at UFC 269, but admits to being pleasantly surprised by the historic upset.

Pena shocked the world by stopping 'The Lioness' in the second round of their women's bantamweight title clash last year.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour podcast, Tate said Amanda Nunes might suffer the same fate in an immediate rematch. According to 'Cupcake', Nunes' mind will be clouded with doubt heading into the rematch because of the manner in which she got beaten the first time.

Tate praised Pena's 'no-quit' mentality and claimed it would help her dig deep and find a way to victory. The former UFC champion said:

"I think she wins the rematch... Yes absolutely, she just has a no quit no give up mentality and and now that the seed of doubt has been planted in Amanda's mind, that's probably where I see the biggest change going [into the rematch] and that's not a that's that's you know not going to favor Amanda."

Julianna Pena claims she exposed Amanda Nunes' weaknesses at UFC 269

Julianna Pena claims she exposed Amanda Nunes' weaknesses during their back-and-forth thriller at UFC 269. In the second round of the fight, Pena wasn't afraid to stand in the pocket and exchange strikes with Nunes. This startled the former two-division champ, who was clearly rocked by the challenger's constant jabs.

Pena's persistence bore fruit as she secured a takedown before locking in a vicious rear-naked choke and forcing the tap. While the conclusion to the fight shocked the entire world, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' wasn't surprised.

In an interview with the New York Post, Pena said:

"I think Amanda was prepared for the best version of Julianna that she was gonna see. She was ready. I said six months prior to the fight exactly what I was gonna do. I exposed her and I even gave her the message prior to the fight that that’s what I was gonna do. She didn’t underestimate me at all. She trained her ass off and was adamant, in her mind, to win the fight no matter what. She just got exposed, and that’s kind of what it was."

Julianna Pena's win over Amanda Nunes left MMA fans around the world in shock.

Nunes took to social media a few days after the historic upset, revealing that she is looking to redeem herself in a potential rematch. She will undoubtedly be eager to return with a vengeance.

Will 'The Lioness' draw level in her rivalry with Julianna Pena, or does 'The Venezuelan Vixen' have her number? Time will tell.

