Miesha Tate explains why it's unfair to compare Kayla Harrison to Ronda Rousey

UFC veteran Miesha Tate thinks Kayla Harrison has a long way to go before her MMA career can be compared to former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey. Harrison competes in the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and has a perfect 10-0 record in MMA.

Recently, Kayla Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, claimed that she is "Ronda Rousey 6.0." Over the years, Kayla Harrison's MMA career has always been compared to Rousey's because they both represented the United States in the Olympics in Judo. Like Rousey, Harrison also transitioned from Judo to MMA and has had a perfect career since.

In an interaction with MMA on Sirius XM, Tate said the following:

"I think Kayla Harrison is amazing and she has not even begun to reach her true potential so she has a lot of ground to cover but I see every path to her covering that ground. Abdelaziz is probably alluding to the potential she has in the future, that she is this and you're going to see it."

According to Tate, Kayla Harrison definitely has the potential to be compared to Ronda Rousey in the future, but not right now. Tate said that though for no fault of her own, Harrison hasn't yet faced the level of competition that Rousey did inside the octagon. To do that, she must join the UFC in the future and Tate believes she will.

"To this point she has been fantastic, phenomenal, but she's been in the PFL and she's not been able to fight the competition she wants to fight which is no knock on her whatsoever. It's just things she hasn't been able to control. I think she will become a part of the UFC eventually and I think she will prove what, maybe they are saying but at this point, it's really difficult to make that direct comparison [to Ronda Rousey]," said Miesha Tate.

Kayla Harrison's dominance inside the cage was also compared to Rousey, who tore through the UFC bantamweight division and finished every fight before losing to Holly Holm. Although Miesha Tate has high regard for Harrison's talent, she believes that the comparisons with Rousey are unfair.

When Kayla Harrison said she's better than Ronda Rousey

In an interview with Business Insider, Kayla Harrison weighed in on the comparisons between herself and Ronda Rousey, claiming that she's a far more accomplished Judoka than the former UFC champ.

"For me, the comparisons are like, okay, we both did judo and we both have blonde hair. But, really, when you look at it, I'm not trying to talk down, at all, but Ronda won a silver medal at the world championships and she won bronze at the Olympics. Me … I've won every single tournament there is to win, twice. I won the Olympics, twice. I won the world championships. I was number one for six years, or something ridiculous. I'm the most decorated athlete that the US has ever seen in the sport of judo, and I'm one of the most decorated in the world. So when you compare us in judo, it … tickles me a little bit. It's like the number 10 player to Serena Williams or something, and I don't even mean it in a cocky way."

