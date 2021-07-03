Ali Abdelaziz willing to bet 1 million dollars that Kayla Harrison will submit Conor McGregor in a grappling match

Conor McGregor and Ali Abdelaziz have never had a good relationship. The MMA manager has been feuding with McGregor ever since his client Khabib Nurmagomedov fought 'Notorious' at UFC 229. The Irishman has taken his own jabs at Abdelaziz too.

However, in the latest installment of their rivalry, Ali Abdelaziz took to Twitter to fire a shot at McGregor while complimenting former Olympic gold medallist Kayla Harrison.

"I will put up $1 million @KaylaH Will submit McGregor on the ground," Ali tweeted.

I will put up $1 million @KaylaH Will submit McGregor on the ground 💯💯💯 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 3, 2021

While Harrison is lighting it up in the PFL at lightweight, the same division as Conor McGregor, the statement is highly controversial. She has two gold medals in Judo at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and is still unbeaten in ten professional MMA fights.

However, she has only won four of those ten fights via submission. Regardless, her ground game is still something to fear. Is it good enough to beat the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion? Probably not.

Ali Abdelaziz might lose his one million dollars here, but people would still love to see it.

Ali Abdelaziz and Conor McGregor have a long history

As mentioned earlier, the Dominance MMA CEO and the Irishman have been at odds for many years. It all began with the lead-up to UFC 229 and has continued ever since.

Abdelaziz is regularly feuding with the Irishman. While Khabib and McGregor might share a better relationship now, the same cannot be said for Conor McGregor and Ali Abdelaziz.

Here's every tweet of Conor McGregor and Ali Abdelaziz talk on Twitter.



Conor deleted his tweets, while Ali's tweets are still available to see. pic.twitter.com/T4XFmmxyGM — Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 (@iHeartGeorgius1) December 26, 2020

Ali Abdelaziz showed Kayla Harrison a lot of respect on her birthday

Ali Abdelaziz has an incredible ensemble of current and former champions on his roster like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo, Justin Gaethje, and Kamaru Usman.

Wishing Kayla Harrison on her birthday, Abdelaziz went on to say that she would beat any woman in the featherweight and lightweight divisions. However, Ali Abdelaziz didn't stop there and added that she could beat any guy at bantamweight in the UFC top 15.

I truly believe @KaylaH Will beat any woman 145lb ,155lb all same night and will finish some guy 135 lb in top 15 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 3, 2021

All of this preceded his latest tweet about Conor McGregor possibly getting submitted by Kayla Harrison. As of this writing, the Irishman is yet to respond to the tweet.

