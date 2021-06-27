Ali Abdelaziz claims Khabib Nurmagomedov is the all-time GOAT, Henry Cejudo is the greatest combat athlete right now

Ali Abdelaziz is the manager of the who's-who in the MMA world and is known for putting all of his clients up on a pedestal at all times. He has always been extremely verbal in his praises for former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and has continued that even after Khabib's retirement.

In a series of recently-posted tweets, Ali Abdelaziz reiterated that Khabib Nurmagomedov is the "All Time G.O.A.T" of the sport "for now".

@TeamKhabib all Time 🐐🐐🐐 for now — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 27, 2021

Abdelaziz has named another one of his clients, former Olympic gold medallist and two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo, as the "greatest combat athlete".

@HenryCejudo greatest combat athlete 🐐 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 27, 2021

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar got the title of the "biggest heart in the MMA world" from Ali Abdelaziz.

@FrankieEdgar biggest heart in the mma world 💥 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 27, 2021

The founder and president of Dominance MMA had a few words for Gilbert Durinho as well.

@GilbertDurinho must improve fighter in the game — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 27, 2021

Ali Abdelaziz seems to have gone on a spree of compliments for his clients on social media.

Ali Abdelaziz teases a move to flyweight for Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt

Ali Abdelaziz sent out a tweet about Cody Garbrandt as well, hinting at a move down to the flyweight division for 'No Love'.

Ali Abdelaziz said the same previously when former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo defended his belt against Alex Perez at UFC 255 in November 2020. He congratulated the champ and said that Cody Garbrandt would be ready for him in March.

@Cody_Nolove Will be ready in March congratulation to the champ — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 22, 2020

Cody Garbrandt was offered the title shot against Deiveson Figueiredo over the 125-lbs. gold after he went through Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250. However, he had to pull out of the fight due to a torn bicep and was replaced by Alex Perez against Deiveson Figueiredo.

Cody Garbrandt told ESPN's Brett Okamoto that Alex Perez was "someone they gave Deiveson Figueiredo to build up our fight more." He predicted that he would knock Figueiredo out in the first or second round in March.

However, things did not quite go Garbrandt's way. Instead, he fought Rob Font at bantamweight in May this year and came up short, dropping a unanimous decision. Deiveson Figueiredo is no longer the flyweight champion either, after getting tapped out by Brandon Moreno at UFC 263 two weeks ago.

Cody Garbrandt is currently ranked no.5 in the bantamweight division. He might have to win a fight in the flyweight division before he gets to challenge for the 125-lbs. title.

