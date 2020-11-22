Manager claims Cody Garbrandt will be ready to challenge UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in March 2021

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo capped off an amazing UFC 255 card with an impressive win against Alex Perez to retain the 125-pound gold.

While he wanted his next opponent to be Brandon Moreno, who earlier had won his fight in the prelims, there may be another contender lurking ahead.

Manager Ali Abdelaziz tweeted right after the fight that former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will be ready for Figueiredo in March 2021.

@Cody_Nolove Will be ready in March congratulation to the champ — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 22, 2020

Garbrandt beat Dominic Cruz in 2016 to capture the bantamweight crown but then would go on a 3-fight losing streak.

He snapped his torrid run with a spectacular KO win over Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250 in June earlier this year.

Cody has also showed interest in moving down a weight class to make a run for the flyweight title, echoing his manager's thoughts.

Deiveson Figueiredo showcased excellent fight IQ in his inaugural title defense against DWCS graduate Alex Perez.

Figueiredo finished the fight within 2 minutes of the first round after catching Perez with a deep guillotine choke after a fast-paced scramble.

Advertisement

Cody Garbrandt was expected to face Deiveson Figueiredo in the UFC 255 main event

After his win against Assuncao, Cody was granted a shot at the 125-pound gold against Deiveson Figueiredo.

However, it was reported on October 2nd that a torn bicep had forced him to withdraw from the title fight.

While Cody mentioned that he was good to go by the end of December, UFC went ahead and replaced him with Perez.

I asked the ufc for a end of December fight. They decided to replacement, which is understandable but you can’t fight destiny 2021 I’ll be the World Champ. — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) October 2, 2020

Whether he gets another crack at Deiveson Figueiredo remains to be seen especially after the champion has called out a different opponent for his second title defense.

Let us know in the comments whom do you want as Deiveson Figueiredo’s second challenger for the title.