"He took your soul away" - Ali Abdelaziz hits back with Khabib meme after Conor McGregor trolls Kamaru Usman

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz has hit back at Conor McGregor for mocking 'The Nigerian Nightmare' on social media.

Abdelaziz posted a hilarious meme in response to McGregor's jibe.

"He took your soul away" said Ali Abdelaziz in his tweet.

The meme consisted of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's face on a bear trying to maul Conor McGregor.

The Irishman had tweeted a video in which Usman was allegedly copying McGregor's fighting style and his trash-talk.

Abdelaziz also managed Nurmagomedov, who defeated 'Mystic Mac' in the main event of UFC 229. A lot of ugly things were said by McGregor in the build-up to the fight, which eventually made the victory even sweeter for 'The Eagle'.

After submitting 'Notorious' in the fourth round of the fight, the Dagestani fighter jumped out of the cage and attacked McGregor's friend and teammate Dillon Danis, leading to an all-out brawl between the two sides.

Conor Mcgregor accuses Kamaru Usman of copying his fighting style

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage?

I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon. pic.twitter.com/FEQgj9AsAy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

After UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 261, Conor McGregor posted a video on Twitter, accusing 'The Nigerian Nightmare' of copying his shots.

"Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon." said Conor McGregor in his tweet.

Usman fired back at 'Notorious', claiming he had no knockout power.

Except when I touch you at 170, they go out. They don’t even go out at 155 anymore for you. I finish people. You get finished. https://t.co/URd8wTHvyZ — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) April 26, 2021

"Except when I touch you at 170, they go out. They don’t even go out at 155 anymore for you. I finish people. You get finished." said Kamaru Usman.

Usman recently knocked out Jorge Masvidal in spectacular fashion to defend his welterweight title at UFC 261. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is currently rumored to take on Colby Covington for his next title defense.

McGregor, on the other hand, is scheduled for a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Edited by Avinash Tewari