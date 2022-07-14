"I know what she looks like at her best" - Miesha Tate not impressed with Valentina Shevchenko's last performance, likes thought of potential flyweight title fight

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate recently shared her thoughts on a potential title match with Valentina Shevchenko.

In the post-fight press conference of UFC 275, Valentina Shevchenko hinted at a possible flyweight showdown against Miesha Tate, claiming that "fans would love to see" the matchup.

In the pre-fight press conference of UFC Long Island, Tate expressed her excitement at the prospect of a potential flyweight title bout against reigning champ Valentina Shevchenko and said:

"I was very excited to hear her mention my name, you know, because if the champion is saying it, you know, there's going to have some value in it because she definitely has some pull in whether she goes up to 135 and fights or stays right here at 125."

'Cupcake' also commented on Shevchenko's recent performance against Taila Santos at UFC 275, claiming that it wasn't her best one. However, the 35-year-old acknowledged 'Bullet's' fighting prowess, calling her "an absolute beast."

"I don't think it was her best one. I know she had an injury and everybody kind of has those fights that aren't their best ones but I know what Valentina looks like at her best. She is an animal, she is an absolute beast."

You can check out Miesha Tate giving her opinion on 'Bullet' below:

'Cupcake' is all set to make her flyweight debut against former title challenger Lauren Murphy at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez, scheduled for July 16, 2022.

Miesha Tate shares her opinion on Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos fight at UFC 275

'Bullet' took on Santos at the co-main event of UFC 275 with the women's flyweight title on the line. Shevchenko faced one of the toughest fights of her career but managed to win a split decision victory over the Brazilian.

The scoring of the fight enraged many MMA fans and pundits who believed Taila Santos was the rightful winner of the match.

In a recent interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Tate is of the belief that Santos won three rounds to two in the match.

Giving her opinion on the co-main event of UFC 275, 'Cupcake' said:

"I only watched it one time and I remember being so shocked by Taila that I think I was watching Taila more. But I will be honest, I felt like Taila won. I thought she won three rounds to two. So that was my impression.

"I could go back and watch it again, sometimes you watch close fights like that and you're paying attention to one fighter the first time then you go back and you really watch the other fighter and go, 'Oh okay, I see the case can be made that this fighter won'. But my knee-jerk reaction was that I thought Taila won three rounds to two."

You can check out Miesha Tate's full interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie below:

