"Might be big," "I hope it’s not Ilia vs Volk 2" - Fans suspect Dana White is teasing a huge UFC 314 main event

Fans reacted as Dana White's promotion announced that the UFC 314 tickets are now on presale, despite the main and co-main events yet to be revealed.

The UFC CEO previously teased that he is planning a big fight that no fan saw it coming. Although ticket sales for UFC 314 have gone live, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the headlining fights. UFC 314 is scheduled to take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, United States, on April 12.

ACD MMA shared the news of UFC 314's pre-sale tickets on their X handle. This sparked reactions from several MMA enthusiasts, who rushed to the comments section to share their speculations about the main event.

One MMA enthusiast expressed doubt that Islam Makhachev would fight on this card and speculated that a featherweight title fight could headline the event, writing:

“I doubt Islam will fight in April. Its Volk vs Lopes or Topuria vs Volk 2.”

Another X user hoped that Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski would not be the matchup, commenting:

“I hope it's not Ilia vs Volk 2 can't see my goat get banged out again.”

One fan predicted that the main event would be Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France, adding:

“Get ready for Pantoja vs Kai Kara France for the main event.”

Another user commented:

“Dana is teasing us, might be big.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshot courtesy: @acdmma_ on X]

Dana White's UFC fight offer forces Islam Makhachev to make a big decision

Speaking on Match TV, Islam Makhachev revealed that he has received two offers for his next fight from UFC CEO Dana White. He shared that one is within his weight class, while the other is a superfight. The reigning lightweight champion said:

“I can’t announce it yet, but there is an offer that we need to sit down with the team and think about because there are options. There is an option in my weight class, and there is an offer from the UFC. But let’s wait for now.”

Many fans and pundits have speculated that one of the offers must be Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria.

