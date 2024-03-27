"Might just punch him" - Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recalls going paintballing with Andre Drummond, NBA star calls "Cap"

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently recounted a story of his experience paintballing with Andre Drummond, the Chicago Bulls' center.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion has shared a number of entertaining stories since foraying into podcasting with his Jaxxon Podcast. On a recent episode with guest Ben Askren, Jackson recalled the time he went paintballing with a star studded group of fighters and athletes that included Drummond.

'Rampage' brought up that he was shot in the hand on purpose by Drummond and mentioned that he didn't react in a physical manner due to his friendship with his podcast co-host. He said:

"I was thinking about that the other day because...While I was down and he shot me in my hand...This is the first time playing paintball in years, right? And the other reason why I didn't hurt him was because I respect Bear, right?...I was thinking about it...I don't remember who he is but if he ever comes around me, don't remind me who he is. I might just punch him in the face. That's real talk."

It doesn't appear as though Jackson and Drummond will be reconnecting and having friendly conversations any time soon as the story surfaced on social media.

Andre Drummond claps back and refutes Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's paintball story

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's account of what transpired during the paintball experience caught the attention of Andre Drummond, who clapped back and refuted Jackson's version of events.

The Chicago Bulls star took to the comments section and put the former UFC light heavyweight champion on blast for his inaccurate story and for naming the late Kobe Bryant as being present when they went paintballing. He mentioned that he was attempting to calm Jackson down before wishing him well with his podcast. He wrote:

"Lmao this is cap! I didn't shoot you, I was on your team bro. I had to calm you down from killin my friend who shot you...Kobe [Bryant] wasn't there either, which is crazy you would use someone's no longer here to get clicks...Stand on integrity my boy. Don't gotta do all this to get people to check your sh*t out. Be authentic, it will mean more."

