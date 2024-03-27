"He's gonna be going to court" - Colby Covington claims Sean Strickland is under investigation for allegedly assaulting man with "pistol" in Las Vegas

Sean Strickland is known for being one of the most volatile fighters on the UFC roster. Now, fellow roster-mate Colby Covington has claimed that the former middleweight champion's volatility may have landed him at the heart of a criminal investigation for an alleged assault.

During a recent interview, Covington disparaged Strickland as a fighter before attacking his character and claiming that the 185-pound star has become a danger to both himself and others.

"He's been hit in the head too many times, he's got CTE. So, anything that guy says you can't follow along. That guy's gonna end up literally, probably, killing someone someday."

Covington then appears to reference a well-known incident, which was captured on video, of Strickland threatening a homeless man with a handgun. According to Strickland himself, however, the man was physically assaulting a woman, allegedly prompting his intervention.

"He's under investigation right now in Vegas. Some drunk guy was wandering the streets in Las Vegas near his home, he goes outside the home, pistol whips the dude in the middle of the street. And so he's under, like, crazy investigation in Vegas right now. He's gonna be going to court."

Check out Colby Covington's comments about Sean Strickland's possible legal trouble (0:10):

This isn't the first time that Covington has spoken ill of Strickland, as he previously criticized the former UFC middleweight champion's sexist comments on women in the American workforce. Neither man has ever seen eye to eye, and it is unlikely that they ever will, given their mutual disrespect for one another.

Sean Strickland verbally attacked Colby Covington over the latter's comments about Leon Edwards

Ahead of his UFC 296 title fight with Leon Edwards, Colby Covington took a step far too low when he mocked the murder of the Englishman's father to promote their bout. This drew widespread condemnation from the MMA world, including from Sean Strickland, who launched a vitriolic barrage at 'Chaos'.

"Him making fun of Leon's dad, that is the biggest f***ing c*nt move you can do. That is the biggest c*nt move you can do. Leon's mom, dad bad guy, good guy, doesn't f***ing matter. He raised a boy. She raised a boy to be a f***ing man. To win a title. To be a good man."

Check out Sean Strickland's criticism of Colby Covington:

He questioned Covington's manhood, characterized him as a fraudulent person, and even claimed that if the two of them were standing in the same room, Covington would retreat from fear. He heavily criticized Covington for his remarks, stating that a true American would have never attacked Edwards in such fashion.