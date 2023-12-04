Drunk trespasser ending up at "gun nut, anti-hero" Sean Strickland's house is pure karma, says Joe Rogan 

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes that the drunk trespasser ending up at Sean Strickland's doorstep is karma.

The past week, Strickland shared a video of him making a citizen's arrest of a drunk man who was seen sneaking around in front of his house. The middleweight champion, who initially thought the trespasser was trying to steal his car, kept the man at gunpoint before law enforcement arrested the suspect.

Per 'Tarzan,' the man was being chased by security after he stomped out a girl and drove off in his car. The drunk driver then hit a curb and was forced to try and hide out near the MMA star's home.

During episode #2070 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, the sportscaster told his guest Evan Hafer that the trespasser couldn't have picked a worse house to try and break into:

"What a wrong house to break into. UFC middleweight champion who's a gun nut and really knows how to use guns... He's not f***ing around guys... He's so marketable as an anti-hero, but also a hero."

Rogan added:

"So he was driving drunk. He stomped out a girl. Oh my god... Oops. Wrong dude. That's karma. That is the universe sending you to the wrong spot."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (0:24):

In September at UFC 293, Sean Strickland pulled off what was arguably the biggest upset of the year when he dominated Israel Adesanya to claim the middleweight title. 'Tarzan' is next set to face Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 in January 2024.

Watch the complete JRE segment below:

Sean Strickland predicts "war" against Dricus Du Plessis

Sean Strickland is happy with taking on Dricus Du Plessis for his first title defense. 'Tarzan' believes the South African deserves the opportunity more than other contenders like Khamzat Chimaev.

'Stillknocks' is undefeated in the premier MMA promotion (6-0) and holds wins against superstars such as Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson, and Darren Till. Although Strickland is convinced he is a superior fighter to his opponent, he still predicts a war at UFC 297.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, the 32-year-old said:

"It's going to be a f*****g war. Dricus is like so awkward; he is good. I'm a million times better than him. I've sparred guys he has fought. I know who he is, but he is so awkward he is good... I'm happy with [fighting] Dricus. It's going to be a hell of a fight."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below: