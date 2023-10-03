"Might need to keep your hands up" - Mark Zuckerberg banged-up after MMA sparring elicits hilarious reactions from fans

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is an avid mixed martial arts enthusiast and practitioner. His latest post on Instagram is a testament to his commitment to the art of combat.

Zuckerberg's latest post on Instagram, a selfie of himself, shows bloody scars, black eyes and multiple bruises on his face and nose. The Facebook founder showed off his injured face and made light of it in a caption about a sparring session getting out of hand. He said:

"Sparring got a little out of hand. May need to update my avatar 🤣"

Check out his post below on Instagram:

Fans reacted to Zuckerberg's bruised face and his story with shock while also advising him on doing better and motivating him further.

"Might need to keep your hands up Mark 😉 😆"

"Damn you got beat the f**k up man. God damn. I still love you though 😊"

"Nooooo who did this to you! 😭"

"Damn! Sorry, man. This picture is about to become a meme on the internet, though."

Others found humor in the incident and cracked various jokes about it.

"Shoulda been bobbin’ when you was weavin’"

"How does the other guy look Mark? 😂"

"Did you spar Sean Strickland?"

"Gotta make the VR Quest Sponge more soft 🤣"

"Me when i keep the Meta Ray Ban smart glasses on 24/7 😂"

There were various references to the rumored matchup between Mark Zuckerberg and X (formerly known as Twitter) owner Elon Musk.

Check out all the fans reactions on Instagram in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Zuckerberg's selfie on Instagram. [via Instagram]

When is the Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk fight happening?

The two tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk had teased a face-off in a mixed martial arts setting earlier in the year.

UFC president Dana White got in on the act and promoted it, hoping to host the fight under the UFC's banner.

Both fighters had received numerous offers from prominent fighters like Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, Jon Jones, and Georges St-Pierre. However, reports of the fight have subsided considerably in recent months despite news of the Colosseum being discussed as a potential venue for the fight.

In the latest update on the fight, Dana White stated in an interview with Charly Arnolt of OutKick:

"I don't know. I never say never, but probably not."

Check out Dana White's comments about the fight below [20:11]:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates