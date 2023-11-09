“Mighty would literally k*ll Bradley” - Fans still in disbelief with Bradley Martyn’s delusional comments about Demetrious Johnson

Fans have reignited the debate about what would happen in a street fight between Demetrious Johnson and a popular bodybuilder/social media personality.

Over the past year, Bradley Martyn has become a well-known public figure in the combat sports community. He claimed that he could beat professional fighters in a street fight.

Martyn doesn’t train in martial arts but believes his bodybuilder strength would help him overpower smaller opponents like ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson.

The controversial debate mostly lost traction until ‘Mighty Mouse’ shared a video on Instagram of him grappling with a much bigger training partner.

Johnson was getting his rolls in with CJ Strongheart, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes.

The social media post was captioned:

“Great rolls with professor @leglocklegion at @bibianofernandes @flashacademymartialarts gym opening!! @shoyoroll 🥋 #passion #jits

The Instagram comment section was filled with fans mentioning Bradley Martyn:

“He's doing this against a big guy who trains jiu jitsu. Imagine wtf he wud do to bradley.”

“Mighty would literally k*ll bradley”

“and bradly think he can do sh*t if he grab him 😂😂💀💀💀”

“Training for Bradley Martin🧐”

“bradley is a delusional look at this clip bro. there is literally 0 chance for bradley to win”

“Bradley Martyn is next, right?🤔”

Instagram comments

Demetrious Johnson and Bradley Martyn had teased plans to meet for a grappling session to test the bodybuilder’s theory. Unfortunately, things haven’t materialized yet, likely to keep Martyn’s gimmick from dying out.

As for Johnson’s fighting career, he last fought at ONE Fight Night 10, defeating Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision to defend his ONE flyweight MMA world title. ‘Mighty Mouse’ has indicated a retirement from MMA, but nothing is guaranteed as he continues to weigh his options.